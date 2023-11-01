Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tom Thibodeau, Knicks head coach, praised Karl-Anthony Towns, a player he is trying to bring to the Knicks, who is still with the Timberwolves: "I met him at a very young age, but I know all his talent. When I look at the progress he's made in his career, the only possible opinion is that he's as talented as anyone in the NBA. He has an almost unique profile. A pivot who has qualities that, above all, are not normal. I think that's a fact. Everyone saw him win the All-Star Game three-point tournament, for example. So there's nothing he can't do on offense on a basketball court. That's very strong. So he's evolved even more since I left the franchise. It's true that he's had a few injuries to deal with along the way. However, he's still very good. I watched him in almost every game at the World Cup, and he was excellent. When you put so many qualities into such a great player, you get something special. He's very, very talented."
Injury Report: Cavaliers
The Cavaliers, on the other hand, will be without injured players Caris LeVert, Ty Jerome, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Ricky Rubio.
Injury Report: Knicks
The Knicks won't have any absentees for this match, and will be at full strength against the Cavs!
Eastern Conference: Knicks
In the same Eastern Conference, the Knicks are in seventh place with two wins and two losses, tied with the Pistons, Bulls and Hawks, and below the Pacers, Magic and 76ers.
Eastern Conference: Cavs
In the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are in 14th place with one win and three losses, tied with the Heat and Raptors, and below the Nets, Wizards and Hornets.
Last Matches: Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have played three preseason games and, in addition to the loss to the Knicks, three more games in the regular season. In the pre-season they lost 108-107 to the Hawks, 108-105 to the Magic and 109-104 to the Pacers. In the regular season they won 114-113 against the Nets on Wednesday (25), then lost twice more, 108-105 to the Thunder on Friday (27) and 125-113 to the Pacers on Saturday (28).
Last Matches: Knicks
The New York Knicks come into the match with four preseason games and four regular season games already played. In the pre-season, the Niicks won only against the Celtics, 114-107. The other three games were defeats, one 121-112 to the Timberwolves, another 123-110 to the Celtics and, finally, 131-106 to the Wizards. In the regular season, the first loss came on Wednesday (25), 108-104 to the Celtics. On Friday (27) the victory was 126-120 against the Hawks. On Saturday (28), they lost 96-87 to the Pelicans and on Tuesday (31) they beat the Cavs 109-91.
