Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

When is Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls live streaming
In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Irving could be out!
Tim Hardaway Jr
He's also an excellent 18-of-37 from 3-point range (48.6 percent), with a high of nine during last Friday night's 49-point outburst in a 125-120 home win over the Brooklyn Nets.
On Monday, he recorded his 58th career triple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists against the Grizzlies.
"Luka will always do it," said Dallas point guard Tim Hardaway Jr. "Whether it's a triple-double of 25 points, a triple-double of 30 points or 50, it doesn't matter. He's going to get those numbers anyway. It's our job to do our part and try our best to make his job and (Kyrie Irving's) job a little easier."
LaVine breaks record!
Overall, Chicago is trying to speed up the offense. The game against the Pacers represented the Bulls' highest scoring game of the young season.
"If we can get everyone involved and play downhill, there will be plenty to do for everyone," said Chicago coach Billy Donovan. "I didn't feel like the ball got stuck. But even though there weren't many passes (19 assists on 40 shots from the field), it was decisive. Everyone is helping (defense) and it's very difficult to play like that."
Vucevic
"It's better to learn from wins than losses. It's positive that we're at .500 and haven't played that well. So we know there's a lot of room for improvement. Are we going to improve and are we going to get there? That's the question."
Bulls:
The Bulls split their first four games this season and are 1-1 on a three-game road trip after beating the Indiana Pacers 112-105 on Monday.
Chicago's standout trio of Nikola Vucevic (24 points, 17 rebounds), Zach LaVine (23 points) and DeMar DeRozan (20) shot 22 of 55 (40%) from the field.
Luka Doncic
Doncic is averaging a league-best 39.0 points per game and has posted two triple-doubles as he looks to lead Dallas to its fourth consecutive victory when it hosts the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Mavericks are 3-0 for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign when they won their first four games. Dallas is one of three remaining unbeaten teams.
"It's a great start," Doncic said after Monday's 125-110 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies. "We know we have a lot of games left, but it's always nice to have a great start."
Keeping an eye on the game
Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls live NBA action on Wednesday (01) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, United States, at 21:30 (local time).
Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, United States
Time: 9:30pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil