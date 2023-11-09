Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Warriors vs Nuggets live on TV, your options is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
Steve Kerr!
Steve Kerr spoke about Jordan Poole, coming out in defense of the player in an interview on radio 95.7: "First of all, I think it's unfair for people to just point at Jordan [Poole]. Jordan was fantastic while he was here. He helped us win a championship. So I hate that he gets any criticism. Last year went wrong for various reasons, but it's everyone's fault".
Michael Malone!
Michael Malone, head coach of the Nuggets, praised Michael Porter after the last game: "Porter decided to play defense because he realized that if he doesn't, he won't be on the court at the end of games. And Michael Porter hates missing the playoffs. So he realized that. So he stuck to our game plan, marking guys like Luka and Kyrie [Irving]. And he did the best job he could defensively. As a result, he left his mark on tonight's win".
And on the same night, Aaron Gordon praised his teammate: "He showed competitiveness. He wants it [to be a good defender] and he can do it. So teams aren't going to be able to isolate him that easily. And if they do, they won't be as free. They'll just get a bad shot. He's tall, athletic and has a long wingspan. So it wouldn't be an easy shot."
Injury Report: Warriors
Meanwhile, the Warriors have no injured players, but Draymond Green is listed as questionable for the match and could miss out.
Injury Report: Nuggets
The Nuggets will be without the injured Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar, as well as Nikola Jokic, who is listed as questionable.
Eastern Conference
Both teams are in the Eastern Conference, where the Nuggets lead with seven wins and one loss, above the Mavericks, with six wins and one loss. The Warriors are just below, with six wins and two losses, above the Timberwolves, with four wins and two losses, and the Pelicans and Thunder, both with four wins and three losses.
Last matches: Warriors
The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, have won four and lost one of their last games. On Monday (30) they beat the Pelicans 130-102, while on Wednesday (01) they beat the Kings 102-101. On Friday (3), by 141 to 139, the victory was over the Thunder. On Sunday (5), they lost 115-104 to the Cavaliers and, on Monday (6), they won 120-109 against the Pistons.
Lat matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into the match with four wins and one loss in their last games. On Monday (30), they beat the Jazz 110-102. On Wednesday, they lost 110-89 to the Timberwolves. On Friday (3), by 125-114, the win came against the Mavericks. On Saturday (4), by 123-101, they beat the Bulls and on Monday (6), by 134-116, they beat the Pelicans.
