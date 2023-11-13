Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Malone!
Michael Malone, head coach of the Nuggets, praised Michael Porter after the last game: "Porter decided to play defense because he realized that if he doesn't, he won't be on the court at the end of games. And Michael Porter hates missing the playoffs. So he realized that. So he stuck to our game plan, marking guys like Luka and Kyrie [Irving]. And he did the best job he could defensively. As a result, he left his mark on tonight's win".
Udoka!
Rockets coach Ime Udoka spoke about Zach Lowe in an interview on ESPN: "Nothing against James, but Fred is a better fit. I coached James in Brooklyn. He's one of the smartest players I've ever met. The words 'I don't want James' never came out of my mouth. It was 'Let's see the best fit. If we want Jalen and the youngsters to take the next steps, we need them to have the ball. As for me saying I don't want James, that was never the case. It was a question of fit".
Injury Report - Nuggets
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will also have two absentees, Vlatko Cancar and Jamal Murray, both also injured.
Injury Report - Rockets
The Rockets will be without Amen Thompson and Victor Oladipo, both injured.
Western Conference - Rockets
Also in the Western Conference, the Rockets are in fifth place, with five wins and three losses, above the Thunder, with five wins and four losses, the Kings, who have four wins and four losses, and the Lakers, Pelicans and Suns, both with four wins and five losses.
Western Conference - Nuggets
In the Western Conference, the Nuggets lead the way with eight wins and one loss, ahead of the Mavericks, with seven wins and two losses, the Timberwolves, with six wins and two losses, and the Warriors, with six wins and three losses.
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into the match with one loss and four wins. On Wednesday (01), the defeat came against the Timberwolves, 110-89. On Friday (3), they beat the Mavericks 125-114. On Saturday (4), the Bulls won 123-101. On Monday (6), against the Pelicans, the victory was 134-116. Finally, on Thursday (9), they won 108-105 against the Warriors.
Last Matches: Rockets
The Houston Rockets come into the match on the back of five straight wins. On Wednesday (01), by 128 to 199, they beat the Hornets. On Saturday (4), 107-89, they beat the Kings. And on Monday (6), the win came once again over the Kings, now by 122 to 97. On Wednesday (8), over the Lakers, the win came by 128 to 94. And on Friday (10), with a 104-101 victory over the Pelicans.
