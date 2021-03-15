Diallo Traded to Detroit

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and teams have started moving pieces in order to prepare for the future.

Two of those teams who are looking to improve are the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, as they have made an exchange of players.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Oklahoma City Thunder has traded Hamidou Diallo to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Svi Mykhailuk and a future second round pick.

Oklahoma City is trading guard Hamidou Diallo to Detroit for forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021

Diallo, has averaged career highs in scoring (11.9), rebounding (5.2), assists (4.2) and minutes (23.8) this season.

The 22 year-old, who was selected 45th overall in the 2018 NBA draft, won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during his rookie year, putting on a show which included jumping over 7'1 Shaquille O'Neal.

On the other hand, Mykhailiuk was the 47th overall pick by the Lakers in the 2018 draft. He's averaging 6.9 points a game this season.