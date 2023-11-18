Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks match live?
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?
Argentina 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Atlanta Hawks' last five games
The Atlanta Hawks lost to the New York Knicks 114-116. The Knicks' attack was led by Julius Randle, who scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Detroit Pistons 120-126 Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 126-120 at home. This was the Hawks' second win over the Pistons this season. Trae Young scored 39 points and distributed 12 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 26 points and De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points.
Atlanta Hawks 109-117 Miami Heat
The Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-109. The Heat's offense was led by Jimmy Butler, who scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bam Adebayo contributed 26 points and 12 rebounds and Tyler Herro scored 22 points.
Orlando Magic 119-120 Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 120-119 away from home. The Hawks' attack was led by Trae Young, who scored 39 points and distributed 12 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 26 points and De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points.
Oklahoma City Thunder 126-117 Atlanta Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-117. This was the Thunder's first win over the Hawks this season. The Hawks' offense was also strong, with Trae Young scoring 28 points and dishing out 10 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 26 points and De'Andre Hunter scored 22 points.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks' offense has been their weak point in recent games, scoring an average of 116.2 points per game. The Hawks have relied on Trae Young to score, with averages of 24.4 points and 9.8 assists per game.
The Hawks' defense has also been a problem in recent games, allowing an average of 117.8 points per game. The Hawks have struggled to contain high-caliber opponents such as the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.
Philadelphia 76ers' last five games
The 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics 106-103 at home. Embiid scored 34 points and 10 rebounds, but the Celtics won the game in the last minutes.
Philadelphia 76ers 126- 132 Indiana Pacers
The 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers again, this time 126-128 away from home. Embiid was once again the highlight, with 35 points and 10 rebounds.
Philadelphia 76ers 137-126 Indiana Pacers
The 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 137-126 at home. Joel Embiid was the highlight of the game with 34 points and 11 rebounds.
Detroit Pistons 106-114 Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers lost to the Detroit Pistons 106-114 at home. Embiid scored 32 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.
Philadelphia 76ers 106-103 Boston Celtics
The 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 106-103 at home. Embiid scored 34 points and 10 rebounds.
Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers' offense has been their strong point in recent games. The team is scoring an average of 122.4 points per game, which is the fourth best in the NBA. Joel Embiid is the 76ers' leading scorer, averaging 35.2 points per game. Tyrese Maxey has also been an important player in the 76ers' offense, averaging 23.1 points per game.
The 76ers' defense has been better in recent games. The team is allowing an average of 107.2 points per game, which is 12th best in the NBA. The 76ers have been more successful in containing high-caliber opponents such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
State Farm Arena
The arena was inaugurated on September 18, 1999, with a concert by Luciano Pavarotti. It seats 16,888 spectators for basketball games, 17,621 spectators for ice hockey games and 20,100 spectators for concerts.
The State Farm Arena is a modern, well-equipped venue with all the necessary facilities to host top-level sporting and musical events. It has a retractable lawn that can be opened or closed depending on the weather conditions, a state-of-the-art lighting system and a high-quality sound system.
The arena has hosted several major events, including the 2014 NBA Final, the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and the 2019 Copa America Final. It has also hosted concerts by artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, U2, The Rolling Stones and Elton John.
The State Farm Arena is an important landmark in the city of Atlanta and one of the main tourist destinations in the region. It is a vibrant and energetic venue that welcomes thousands of visitors every year.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!