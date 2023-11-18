Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Atlanta Hawks

Update Live Commentary
2:14 AM18 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:09 AM23 minutes ago

What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks of 17th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6:30  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Atlanta Hawks' last five games

Atlanta Hawks' last five games

Atlanta Hawks 114-116 New York Knicks 

The Atlanta Hawks lost to the New York Knicks 114-116. The Knicks' attack was led by Julius Randle, who scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Detroit Pistons 120-126 Atlanta Hawks 

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 126-120 at home. This was the Hawks' second win over the Pistons this season. Trae Young scored 39 points and distributed 12 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 26 points and De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points.

Atlanta Hawks 109-117 Miami Heat 

The Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-109. The Heat's offense was led by Jimmy Butler, who scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bam Adebayo contributed 26 points and 12 rebounds and Tyler Herro scored 22 points.

Orlando Magic 119-120 Atlanta Hawks 

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 120-119 away from home. The Hawks' attack was led by Trae Young, who scored 39 points and distributed 12 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 26 points and De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder 126-117 Atlanta Hawks 

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-117. This was the Thunder's first win over the Hawks this season. The Hawks' offense was also strong, with Trae Young scoring 28 points and dishing out 10 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 26 points and De'Andre Hunter scored 22 points.

Atlanta Hawks
1:54 AM38 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have performed poorly in their last five games, losing three and winning just two. The team is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. 

The Hawks' offense has been their weak point in recent games, scoring an average of 116.2 points per game. The Hawks have relied on Trae Young to score, with averages of 24.4 points and 9.8 assists per game.

The Hawks' defense has also been a problem in recent games, allowing an average of 117.8 points per game. The Hawks have struggled to contain high-caliber opponents such as the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

1:49 AM43 minutes ago

Philadelphia 76ers' last five games

Philadelphia 76ers 107-117 Boston Celtics 

The 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics 106-103 at home. Embiid scored 34 points and 10 rebounds, but the Celtics won the game in the last minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers 126- 132 Indiana Pacers 

The 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers again, this time 126-128 away from home. Embiid was once again the highlight, with 35 points and 10 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers 137-126 Indiana Pacers 

The 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 137-126 at home. Joel Embiid was the highlight of the game with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons 106-114 Philadelphia 76ers 

The 76ers lost to the Detroit Pistons 106-114 at home. Embiid scored 32 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.

Philadelphia 76ers 106-103 Boston Celtics 

The 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 106-103 at home. Embiid scored 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers
1:39 AMan hour ago

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers have won three and lost two of their last five games. The team is currently second in the Eastern Conference. 
The 76ers' offense has been their strong point in recent games. The team is scoring an average of 122.4 points per game, which is the fourth best in the NBA. Joel Embiid is the 76ers' leading scorer, averaging 35.2 points per game. Tyrese Maxey has also been an important player in the 76ers' offense, averaging 23.1 points per game.

The 76ers' defense has been better in recent games. The team is allowing an average of 107.2 points per game, which is 12th best in the NBA. The 76ers have been more successful in containing high-caliber opponents such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena

Located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena that serves as home to four professional sports teams: the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Atlanta Dream of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the Atlanta Gladiators of the American Hockey League (AHL) and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The arena was inaugurated on September 18, 1999, with a concert by Luciano Pavarotti. It seats 16,888 spectators for basketball games, 17,621 spectators for ice hockey games and 20,100 spectators for concerts.

The State Farm Arena is a modern, well-equipped venue with all the necessary facilities to host top-level sporting and musical events. It has a retractable lawn that can be opened or closed depending on the weather conditions, a state-of-the-art lighting system and a high-quality sound system.

The arena has hosted several major events, including the 2014 NBA Final, the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and the 2019 Copa America Final. It has also hosted concerts by artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, U2, The Rolling Stones and Elton John.

The State Farm Arena is an important landmark in the city of Atlanta and one of the main tourist destinations in the region. It is a vibrant and energetic venue that welcomes thousands of visitors every year.

Eye on the game

Eye on the game

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks live this Friday (17), at the State Farm Arena at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:29 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
