Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA in-Season Tournament Match
Image: Bulls

Update Live Commentary
2:19 AM14 minutes ago

Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Chicago BullsLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Magic vs Bulls match.
2:14 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls live on TV, your options is: NBC.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:09 AM24 minutes ago

NBA in-Season Tournament

And what is the NBA in-Season Tournament? The tournament created for the 2023-24 season takes place between November 3rd and December 9th. The tournament is divided into six intra-conference groups. The games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays during the two months, with one team from each group advancing to a semi-final and then a final, played in Las Vegas. Last but not least, the games will count as the regular season, with the exception of the final.
2:04 AM29 minutes ago

Injury Report - Magic

On the other side, the Magic will be without the injured Wendell Carter Jr and Markelle Fultz.
1:59 AM34 minutes ago

Injury Report - Bulls

The Bulls will be without Dalen Terry and Lonzo Ball, both injured, as well as having Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan listed as questionable.
1:54 AM39 minutes ago

Eastern Conference - Bulls

Further down in the same Conference, in 12th place, the Bulls are on four wins and eight losses, above the Hornets, who have three wins and seven losses, the Wizards, who have two wins and nine losses, and the Pistons, with two wins and 10 losses, as well as below the Raptors and Cavaliers, both with five wins and six losses, and the Nets, with six wins and six losses.
1:49 AM44 minutes ago

Eastern Conference - Magic

In the Eastern Conference, the Magic are in eighth place, tied with the Hawks and Knicks on six wins and five losses, below the Pacers and Bucks on seven wins and four losses, and the Heat on eight wins and four losses.
1:44 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Magic

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, as well as beating the Bulls, have one win and three losses. The defeat came on Monday (6), 117-102 to the Mavericks. On Thursday (9), by 120-119, the loss was to the Hawks. On Saturday (11), against the Bucks, the victory came by 112 to 97. Finally, on Tuesday (14), by 124-104, the defeat came against the Nets.
1:39 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Bulls

The Chicago Bulls come into the match with three defeats and two wins in their last games. On Monday (6) they won 130-113 against the Jazz. On Wednesday (8) they lost 116-115 to the Suns. On Sunday (12), a 119-108 win over the Pistons. On Monday (13), by 118-109 to the Bucks and, on Wednesday (15), by 96-94, the defeat came to the Magic.
1:34 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NBA in-Season Tournament match: Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

