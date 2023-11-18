Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA in-Season Tournament Match

ADVERTISEMENT
NBA in-Season Tournament
And what is the NBA in-Season Tournament? The tournament created for the 2023-24 season takes place between November 3rd and December 9th. The tournament is divided into six intra-conference groups. The games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays during the two months, with one team from each group advancing to a semi-final and then a final, played in Las Vegas. Last but not least, the games will count as the regular season, with the exception of the final.
Injury Report - Magic
On the other side, the Magic will be without the injured Wendell Carter Jr and Markelle Fultz.
Injury Report - Bulls
The Bulls will be without Dalen Terry and Lonzo Ball, both injured, as well as having Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan listed as questionable.
Eastern Conference - Bulls
Further down in the same Conference, in 12th place, the Bulls are on four wins and eight losses, above the Hornets, who have three wins and seven losses, the Wizards, who have two wins and nine losses, and the Pistons, with two wins and 10 losses, as well as below the Raptors and Cavaliers, both with five wins and six losses, and the Nets, with six wins and six losses.
Eastern Conference - Magic
In the Eastern Conference, the Magic are in eighth place, tied with the Hawks and Knicks on six wins and five losses, below the Pacers and Bucks on seven wins and four losses, and the Heat on eight wins and four losses.
Last Matches: Magic
The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, as well as beating the Bulls, have one win and three losses. The defeat came on Monday (6), 117-102 to the Mavericks. On Thursday (9), by 120-119, the loss was to the Hawks. On Saturday (11), against the Bucks, the victory came by 112 to 97. Finally, on Tuesday (14), by 124-104, the defeat came against the Nets.
Last Matches: Bulls
The Chicago Bulls come into the match with three defeats and two wins in their last games. On Monday (6) they won 130-113 against the Jazz. On Wednesday (8) they lost 116-115 to the Suns. On Sunday (12), a 119-108 win over the Pistons. On Monday (13), by 118-109 to the Bucks and, on Wednesday (15), by 96-94, the defeat came to the Magic.
