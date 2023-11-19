Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Steve Kerr!
And after a fight in which Draymond Green got involved, Steve Kerr criticized the player: "Draymond went too far. So there's nothing to be done. In my opinion, he was wrong and I told him so. That's not what we want to think when we talk about a league like the NBA. So all I can say is that the five games are deserved. I don't have a problem with him going after Rudy Gobert if he's going after Klay Thompson. But there he at least needed to loosen Gobert's neck. The main mistake is the six or seven seconds he's holding it. That's terrible for anyone watching. A terrible example for everyone. He made a mistake, and the league knows it because the worst thing is, above all, the kind of image it brings to the NBA. He has to find a way not to cross that line so easily. That, above all, hurts us. And I'm not talking about complaining to a referee or the taunts, that's part of the game. However, an act of physical violence is not. And it's unacceptable for that to happen. We have to keep doing everything we can to help him not to repeat that. He needs to deal better with the difference between being the incredible competitor that he is and harming himself with certain attitudes. So that's the line he doesn't have to cross. And he did that last night, that's for sure."
Injury Report - Thunder
The Thunder have no injured players for the match, but will have Cason Wallace listed as questionable.
Injury Report - Warriors
For the match the Warriors will be without Gary Payton, who is injured, while Stephen Curry is listed as questionable.
Western Conference - Warriors
The Warriors are in the same conference, but in eighth place, with six wins and seven losses, below the Lakerts, with six wins and six losses, and the Kingos, with seven wins and four losses, and above the Suns and Pelicans, both with five wins and six losses.
Western Conference - Thunder
The Thunder, in the Western Conference, are in fifth place, with eight wins and four losses, below the Rokcets, who have six wins and three losses, the Timberwolves, with eight wins and three losses, the Mavericks, with nine wins and three losses, and the leading Nuggets, who have nine wins and two losses.
Last Matches: Thunder
In addition to the win over the Warriors, the Oklahoma City Thunder have three wins and one loss. On Wednesday (8), by 128-120, they beat the Cavaliers. On Saturday (11), by 105 to 98, the defeat came against the Kings. On Sunday (12), by 111-99, the win came against the Suns. And on Tuesday (14), 123-87, the win came against the Spurs.
Last Matches: Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into the game on the back of five straight defeats this season. On Thursday (9), by 108-105, the defeat came against the Nuggets. On Saturday (11), by 118-110, the defeat came against the Cavs. After that, on Sunday, by 116-110, and on Wednesday (15), by 104-101, the losses were to the Timberwolves. Finally, on Friday (17), by 128-109, the defeat came to the Thunder.
