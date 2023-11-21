Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Steve Kerr!
And after a fight in which Draymond Green got involved, Steve Kerr criticized the player: "Draymond went too far. So there's nothing to be done. In my opinion, he was wrong and I told him so. That's not what we want to think when we talk about a league like the NBA. So all I can say is that the five games are deserved. I don't have a problem with him going after Rudy Gobert if he's going after Klay Thompson. But there he at least needed to loosen Gobert's neck. The main mistake is the six or seven seconds he's holding it. That's terrible for anyone watching. A terrible example for everyone. He made a mistake, and the league knows it because the worst thing is, above all, the kind of image it brings to the NBA. He has to find a way not to cross that line so easily. That, above all, hurts us. And I'm not talking about complaining to a referee or the taunts, that's part of the game. However, an act of physical violence is not. And it's unacceptable for that to happen. We have to keep doing everything we can to help him not to repeat that. He needs to deal better with the difference between being the incredible competitor that he is and harming himself with certain attitudes. So that's the line he doesn't have to cross. And he did that last night, that's for sure."
Injury Report - Warriors
The Warriors will be without Gary Payton, the only injured player in the team.
Injury Report - Rockets
The Rockets will be without the injured Amen Thompson and Victor Oladipo.
Western Conference: Rockets
With six wins and four losses, the Rockets are sixth in the Western Conference, above the Lakers and behind the Mavericks!
Western Conferece: Warriors
In the Western Conference, the Warriors are in 10th place, with six wins and eight losses, below the Suns, with six wins and six losses, and the Pelicans, with six wins and seven losses, and above the Clippers, with four wins and seven losses, the Jazz, with four wins and eight losses, and the Trail Blazers, with three wins and nine losses.
Last Matches: Rockets
The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, have three wins and two losses. On Wednesday (8) they beat the Lakers 128-94. On Friday (10), they beat the Pelicans 104-101. On Sunday (12), by 107-104, the win came against the Nuggets. On Saturday (18), by 106 to 100, the defeat came against the Clippers. And on Sunday (19), by 105-104, the defeat came against the Lakers.
Last Matches: Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into the match on the back of five straight defeats. On Saturday (11), they lost 118-110 to the Cavaliers. On Sunday (12), by 116-110, the defeat came against the Timberwolves. On Wednesday (15), the loss was to the Timberwolves once again by 104-101. On Friday (17), by 128-109, the loss came to the Thunder and, on Saturday (918), by 130-123, the loss was once again to the Thunder.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.