Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score!
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?
Argentina: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 6:00 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 10:00 PM Movistar Plus+ and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru;: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Los Angeles Clippers
In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Kawhi Leonard stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Golden State Warriors. In the season he has an average of 21.9 points per game, achieved in 18 games played, where he has an average of 34.1 minutes played per game.
Key player - Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 35-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 28.9 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 33.2 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers
2- Kawhi Leonard
13- Paul George
14- Terence Mann
40- Ivica Zubac
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
5- Kevon Looney
11- Klay Thompson
23- Draymond Green
30- Steph Curry
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers come into this game looking for revenge after losing the first game to the Golden State Warriors, and will want to get back on track, which has also had many ups and downs and this has been reflected in the last 10 games, where they have had the same number of wins and losses. Although it is still early, they need to improve some aspects if they want to get into the fight.
Currently, the team is in the eleventh position in the Western Conference with a percentage of .444, after eight wins and 10 losses.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors achieved the victory in the most recent game against Los Angeles Clippers, although it continues to be intermittent with the level of play, reflecting it in their results. Although the start of the season has not had the expected performance in almost 20 games so far, they hope that this will be the starting point to start getting better results, since the last ten games, the streak has been mostly negative (3-7).
The team currently ranks tenth in the Western Conference with a .474 percentage, after nine wins and 10 losses.