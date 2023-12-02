Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers game will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers of December 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 6:00 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 10:00 PM Movistar Plus+ and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru;: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass

1:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Kawhi Leonard stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Golden State Warriors. In the season he has an average of 21.9 points per game, achieved in 18 games played, where he has an average of 34.1 minutes played per game.

1:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 35-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 28.9 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 33.2 minutes played per game.

1:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

1- James Harden

2- Kawhi Leonard

13- Paul George

14- Terence Mann

40- Ivica Zubac

1:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

4- Moses Moody

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

23- Draymond Green

30- Steph Curry

1:25 PM3 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers come into this game looking for revenge after losing the first game to the Golden State Warriors, and will want to get back on track, which has also had many ups and downs and this has been reflected in the last 10 games, where they have had the same number of wins and losses. Although it is still early, they need to improve some aspects if they want to get into the fight.

Currently, the team is in the eleventh position in the Western Conference with a percentage of .444, after eight wins and 10 losses.

1:20 PM3 hours ago

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors achieved the victory in the most recent game against Los Angeles Clippers, although it continues to be intermittent with the level of play, reflecting it in their results. Although the start of the season has not had the expected performance in almost 20 games so far, they hope that this will be the starting point to start getting better results, since the last ten games, the streak has been mostly negative (3-7).

The team currently ranks tenth in the Western Conference with a .474 percentage, after nine wins and 10 losses.

1:15 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located on Figueroa Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,060 spectators.
1:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Regular Season match: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA