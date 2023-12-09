Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live streaming
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game summary
In the statistics, there was a lot of balance. However, the Golden State Warriors had a slight advantage in the margin of 3-pointers and free throws converted over the 48-minute contest.
Stephen Curry was the man of the match. In addition to his 31 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist over the course of the game, the Golden State Warriors' No. 30 was responsible for five key 3-point baskets for the California team.
The game's top scorer, Curry also relied on the brilliance of Draymon Green in another great game. Green's double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds made him GSW's key player for the good use of the basket on the Chase Center court.
The match was played until the final seconds of the last quarter. With similar numbers in almost every statistic, Golden State relied on the talent of their No. 30 to secure their tenth win of the season.
With an eye on the battery of decisive games they'll have this December, the Golden State Warriors are maintaining a 'ping-pong' sequence in their campaign and, with three away games in a row, they're looking to break the unstable streak.
Golden State Warriors
Starting line-up: Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric (Kevon Looney)
Starting line-up: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren
TIME AND PLACE!
The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors this Friday, December 8, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, in a match valid for the seventh week of the NBA (National Basketball Association) 2023/2024, starting at 22:00 (Brasília time).
With a great campaign this NBA season, the Thunder, led by star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are in second place in the Western Conference with 13-7. In their last game they lost to the Rockets. In a season of great fluctuation, the Warriors have fallen to 11th place in the Western Conference, with a record of 10-11. The San Francisco franchise has encountered many problems this season, even with Curry playing at a high level. In their last game, they beat the Trail Blazers.
Venue: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City
Time: 9 pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil