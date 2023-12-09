Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Warriors

When is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

Time: 9 pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

How and where to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren
Warriors:

Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga e Dario Saric (Kevon Looney)
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game summary

The game at the Golden Chase Center was eventful from the first quarter. With similar numbers on the court, the two teams fought for the victory that, at this point in the regular season, is crucial for both of their pretensions.

In the statistics, there was a lot of balance. However, the Golden State Warriors had a slight advantage in the margin of 3-pointers and free throws converted over the 48-minute contest.

Stephen Curry was the man of the match. In addition to his 31 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist over the course of the game, the Golden State Warriors' No. 30 was responsible for five key 3-point baskets for the California team.

The game's top scorer, Curry also relied on the brilliance of Draymon Green in another great game. Green's double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds made him GSW's key player for the good use of the basket on the Chase Center court.

Stephen Curry

At the Golden Chase Center in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors scored another important victory in the NBA regular season. In front of their home fans, Stephen Curry's franchise beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-106.

The match was played until the final seconds of the last quarter. With similar numbers in almost every statistic, Golden State relied on the talent of their No. 30 to secure their tenth win of the season.

With an eye on the battery of decisive games they'll have this December, the Golden State Warriors are maintaining a 'ping-pong' sequence in their campaign and, with three away games in a row, they're looking to break the unstable streak.

Golden State Warriors

While the Golden State Warriors are in a bad way at the moment, the Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off the back of a win against their opponents on Saturday. Draymond Green (suspended) and Stephen Curry (knee injury) are out. Chris Paul will take Curry's place, but there is a doubt as to whether Dario Saric will continue in the starting line-up. Although coach Steve Kerr has used Kevon Looney from the bench in recent games, it's possible that he'll return to the starting five. Even Jonathan Kuminga could lose his place.

Starting line-up: Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric (Kevon Looney)

Thunder:

On the other hand, the Thunder have fielded the same line-up as they have all season. But in recent games, the team has been using freshman Vasilije Micic more and more. Although he's not young, the European basketball star is still adapting to the NBA and produced five points and seven assists in 21 minutes against the Warriors. Chet Holmgren, who recorded his fourth double-double in 12 games in his first season in the league, is also standing out.

Starting line-up: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

TIME AND PLACE!

On Friday night (08/12), at 10pm (Brasília time), the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors at the Paycom Center, in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors this Friday, December 8, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, in a match valid for the seventh week of the NBA (National Basketball Association) 2023/2024, starting at 22:00 (Brasília time). 

With a great campaign this NBA season, the Thunder, led by star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are in second place in the Western Conference with 13-7. In their last game they lost to the Rockets. In a season of great fluctuation, the Warriors have fallen to 11th place in the Western Conference, with a record of 10-11. The San Francisco franchise has encountered many problems this season, even with Curry playing at a high level. In their last game, they beat the Trail Blazers. 

Welcome to the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Oklahoma City Thunder on one side. On the other side is the Golden State Warriors. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
