Josh Primo Looking to Bounce Back With Clippers

PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Primo #12 of the LA Clippers poses for a picture on Los Angeles Clippers Media Day at Honey Training Center on October 02, 2023 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Josh Primo's career in the NBA has been everything but a smooth path and following his arrival to the league as the 12th. pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 20 year-old has been through some trials and tribulations.

The 6'4 Guard started off his career with the San Antonio Spurs where he averaged almost six points through 54 games. His career was put on hold after he was accused by the Spurs’ former team psychologist of exposing himself to her multiple times during their private sessions.

Following this accusation, the Spurs waived Primo.

Back competing

Over a year after the incident and serving a four-game suspension, Primo is back and better than ever both physically and mentally. The Clippers signed the Canada native to a two-way contract and after just a couple of good performances in the NBA G-League with the Ontario Clippers, the team decided to sign Primo to a two-year, $3.96 million deal.

ESPN Sources: Free agent G Josh Primo is planning to sign a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since his release from the Spurs in October, Primo has been engaged in ongoing therapy – which will continue in LA. pic.twitter.com/YMFYjX9sJv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2023

The Alabama product averaged 17.7 points per game to go with four rebounds, three assists and two blocks during his short tenure in the G-League which earned him a spot back in the association.

Strengths

Primo showed promising flashes during his rookie season with San Antonio coming off the bench. The 20 year-old proved to be a consistent catch-and-shoot role player with potential to be a great defender due to his strength and length.

Even though Primo has been through adversity it is important to keep in mind that he came into the NBA as a 19 year-old, which shows how early is in his career. There are multiple areas of improvement both on and off the court but the combo guard is looking to bounce back and start a new chapter with the Clippers.