Preview Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: present and future

Those from LA enter the Frost Bank Center looking to continue adding victories and take advantage of the good moment to get among the best in the Western Conference. The recent champion of the NBA In-Season Tournament wants to start heading towards the NBA Playoffs and for that they need victories in the regular season. On the other hand, the Spurs arrive at a bad time and are looking to find a better rhythm by placing themselves in fifteenth place in their conference with a streak of 16 consecutive losses, while the Lakers seem to have found a rhythm and are gradually climbing positions to get into the Top of the West. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans by putting great NBA figures such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis face to face against the young figures of a new generation such as Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson. San Antonio arrives with a record of 3 wins and 18 losses, which keeps them as one of the worst teams in the championship, on the other hand the Lakers are in fifth place in the Conference with a record of 14 wins and 9 losses.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are LeBron James for the Lakers and Victori Wembanyama of the Spurs.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.

Other important figures in this game are Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis for the Angelenos, as well as Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson for San Antonio.

This will be the second time that both teams meet this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Frost Bank Center located in the city of San Antonio, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.

The duel between Lakers and Spurs will take place on Wednesday, December 13 with the following times in different countries:

19 hours in Mexico

20 hours in the United States (ET)

20 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

21 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

22 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02 hours in Spain

The Lakers are the big favorite as they have a great moment within the squad and arrive after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament title, compared to the San Antonio squad, however, the Spurs arrive with pure defeats and it seems that The team does not improve game by game, which can be important and they will want to avoid this to improve in the competition.

