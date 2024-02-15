ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Statements

After having a great performance against the Atlanta Hawks with 29 points and seven assists, point guard Ayo Dosunmu, a third-year pro, said that little by little his individual and collective confidence is growing, which has been reflected in the Chicago team's victories. 

"Shooting every morning allowed me to be able to come out here and play with confidence knowing that the work I put in is at a high level," Dosunmu said. "So it's easy to come out here and let it translate, and once you see it, you want to try harder and maximize to help the team win and be the best player I can be."

Cleveland Statements

After Cleveland's loss to the 76ers, the Cavs star stated that it's nothing to worry about, as it's the second in just the last 19 games and the first at home this year. 

"This is nothing to overreact and get upset about," Mitchell said. "I think the biggest thing is just coming out with the right mindset. We hadn't done that in months. It's OK to have a problem on the radar, but for us it's to continue to keep it and not get bored with success," he said.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live in TV channel in USA

 

USA Date: [14, February, 2024]

USA Time: 7:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [N/H]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [N/H]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Prediction

Considering the previous numbers and statistics, the Cavaliers' victory looks in the picture as the most possible way, due to the fact that it is a team that shows a consistent and impressive game in the defensive arena.
The scales are tipped in favor of the locals, who with 74 percent are the favorite team to get the win.
History Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls

The Cavs and Bulls have met 232 times in the regular season, with a record of 100 wins for Cleveland and 132 for Chicago.

The last time they met was on January 15, 2024, when the Cavaliers won 109-91 over the Bulls.

Absence Report - Bulls

Chicago Bulls are missing Torrey Craig (SF), Dalen Terry (A) and Alex Caruso (E).
Absence Report - Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers arrive with Dean Wade missing (AP).
Chicago Bulls Last Lineup

  • Ayo Dosunmu
  • Coby White
  • Demar Derozan
  • Torrey Craig
  • Nikola Vucevic
Cleveland Cavaliers Last Lineup

  • Darius Garland
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Max Strus
  • Evam Mobley
  • Jarret Allen
How are the Chicago Bulls doing?

In the big picture, Chicago has been one of the most intermittent teams of the season, the Illinois squad has had a series of good games and some bad ones, as in some they get the win as underdogs and in some they stumble as the favorite. 
In their most recent game they were solid in Atlanta and beat the Hawks 136-126 in what looked to be a very close game. 
For now, the Bulls are in ninth place with a .481 percentage, the result of 26 wins and 28 losses.
How are the Cleveland Cavaliers doing?

In a season where they have shown a sensational game and the results have confirmed what they have done, the Cavaliers have achieved victories without so many problems, a result that has them in the first places of the NBA Eastern Conference and in this 2024, their pace looks almost perfect, since only three times they have not been able to get the victory, a reason that demonstrates their high defensive and strategic level. 
It is worth mentioning that in their last game they were unable to win against the 76ers who, with many problems in their roster, barely beat Cleveland by two points.
The match will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

It is a multipurpose sports venue located in the city of Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Inside this pavilion the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games are played.
The Rocket Mortgage was inaugurated in 1994, within the construction of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex, a complex located in downtown Cleveland, where Progressive Field, the stadium where the Cleveland Guardians play in Major League Baseball, is also located. 
It has a capacity for a little more than 19,000 attendees and it is said that its construction had a cost of 100 billion dollars.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

In a complete domination of Cleveland over Chicago, the Bulls are looking to end that streak of more than five consecutive games without being able to beat the Cavaliers.

