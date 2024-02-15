ADVERTISEMENT
Chicago Statements
Cleveland Statements
"This is nothing to overreact and get upset about," Mitchell said. "I think the biggest thing is just coming out with the right mindset. We hadn't done that in months. It's OK to have a problem on the radar, but for us it's to continue to keep it and not get bored with success," he said.
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [14, February, 2024]
USA Time: 7:30 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [N/H]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [N/H]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Prediction
The scales are tipped in favor of the locals, who with 74 percent are the favorite team to get the win.
History Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls
The last time they met was on January 15, 2024, when the Cavaliers won 109-91 over the Bulls.
Absence Report - Bulls
Absence Report - Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls Last Lineup
- Ayo Dosunmu
- Coby White
- Demar Derozan
- Torrey Craig
- Nikola Vucevic
Cleveland Cavaliers Last Lineup
- Darius Garland
- Donovan Mitchell
- Max Strus
- Evam Mobley
- Jarret Allen
How are the Chicago Bulls doing?
In their most recent game they were solid in Atlanta and beat the Hawks 136-126 in what looked to be a very close game.
For now, the Bulls are in ninth place with a .481 percentage, the result of 26 wins and 28 losses.
How are the Cleveland Cavaliers doing?
It is worth mentioning that in their last game they were unable to win against the 76ers who, with many problems in their roster, barely beat Cleveland by two points.
The match will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Rocket Mortgage was inaugurated in 1994, within the construction of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex, a complex located in downtown Cleveland, where Progressive Field, the stadium where the Cleveland Guardians play in Major League Baseball, is also located.
It has a capacity for a little more than 19,000 attendees and it is said that its construction had a cost of 100 billion dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!
In a complete domination of Cleveland over Chicago, the Bulls are looking to end that streak of more than five consecutive games without being able to beat the Cavaliers.