END OF FIRST HALF
The lead was now down to nine points as the teams went into halftime with the Warriors leading 55-46!
4'
The Warriors continue to lead, winning 48-33, with a 15-point lead!
8'
The Warriors continue to win comfortably, and with a 12-point lead, with 38-26 on the scoreboard at the moment.
2nd Q Starts
The second quarter begins and the Warriors are ahead by 12 points, 31-19 on the scoreboard!
4'
The Warriors continue to beat the Knicks without any scares or problems, now 20-5 on the scoreboard!
8'
The Warriors are off to a smashing start, running roughshod over the Knicks and currently leading 12-0!
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the court and the ball flies into the first quarter of the match!
Warriors' Starting Five
Kincks' Starting Five
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of the NBA match between the Knicks and the Warriors!
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs New York KnicksLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Warriors vs Knicks match.
Stephen Curry!
Despite this, Curry himself spoke about whether or not he was tired: "I don't feel tired. I don't want to miss games. You set a benchmark in your career. When you don't reach it, you get tired. But that's why we measure players' averages. There are ups and downs during the season and you can't stop. In short, I'm missing a few shots. I have to keep playing, because that's the nature of being out there every night. If you play all the time, you can't help but go through ups and downs. In the end, what I can't do is lose confidence in myself".
Steve Kerr!
Steve Kerr, the Warriors' head coach, spoke about Curry, who looks tired to him: "Curry has looked tired to me in the last few games. And that makes sense, by the way. He didn't get much rest during the All-Star Game break, and then we came back with three games in four days. I don't doubt that he's tired, but that's normal at this stage of the campaign. It happens. He'll be fine, I'm sure. We can look for a gap in the calendar. For now, we'll analyze his condition every day to be careful. But I'm not worried because this is a phase that all players go through during the season. We're feeling a bit tired, the leg is getting heavy. And if we have to take a planned rest to help him, we will".
Injury Report
For the match the Knicks will be without Duane Washington, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and OF Anunoby, as well as having Jalen Brunson listed as questionable. Andrew Wiggins and Gui Santos are the absentees on the Warriors side, sidelined by injury.
Western Conference
The Warriors are in ninth place in the Western Conference with 30 wins and 27 losses. Just above them are the Mavericks with 33 wins and 25 losses, the Kings with 33 wins and 24 losses, the Suns with 34 wins and 24 losses, the Pelicans with 35 wins and 24 losses and the Clippers with 37 wins and 19 losses. Then there are the Lakers, with 31 wins and 28 losses, the Jazz, with 27 wins and 32 losses, and the Rockets, with 25 wins and 33 losses.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are in fourth place with 35 wins and 24 losses, below the Bucks with 38 wins and 21 losses, the Cavaliers with 38 wins and 19 losses and the Celtics with 46 wins and 12 losses. The Knicks are also above the Heat and 76ers, both with 33 wins and 25 losses, the Magic and Pacers, both also with 33 wins and 26 losses, and the Bulls, with 27 wins and 31 losses.
Last Matches: Warriors
The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, have won four and lost one of their last games. On Thursday (15), they beat the Jazz 140-137. On Friday (23), by 128-110, they beat the Lakers. On Saturday (24), by 97-84, they beat the Hornets. Then on Sunday (25), 119-103, the defeat came against the Nuggets. Finally, on Tuesday (27), they beat the Wizards 123-112.
Last Matches: Knicks
The New York Knicks come into the match with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Wednesday (14), they lost 118-100 to the Magic. Against the 76ers, on Thursday (22), the victory was 110-96. On Saturday (24), another defeat, now to the Celtics, by 116-102. On Monday (26), by 113-111, the victory was over the Pistons and, by 115-92, the defeat came on Tuesday (27), by 115-92 to the Pelicans.
