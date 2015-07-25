Purdue Football: "Boiler Up" For 2015-2016 Season

"FOUR AND MORE"

Will Purdue's Boilermakers be able to exceed their 2015 futures total of 4.0 wins?

2015-2016 Purdue Boilermakers Preview

The Purdue Boilermakers supporters are optimistic coming into this season. The tides are ready to turn having gone 10-27 overall in the last three seasons. That record includes a 1-15 mark in Big Ten action during the previous two years. This will be a pivotal year for Darrell Hazell who has gone 4-20 in his first two years as head coach at Purdue. The fan base would like to start seeing some positive results, and for Hazell there is only one direction.

The Schedule

09/06/15

at Marshall

09/12/15

vs. Indiana State

09/19/15

vs. Virginia Tech

09/26/15

vs. Bowling Green

10/03/15

at Michigan State

10/10/15

vs. Minnesota

10/17/15

at Wisconsin

10/31/15

vs. Nebraska

11/07/15

vs. Illinois

11/14/15

at Northwestern

11/21/15

at Iowa

11/28/15

vs. Indiana

The non-conference portion of Purdue’s schedule is anything but a cakewalk. They’ll play FBS teams Marshall (road), Virginia Tech (home), and Bowling Green University (home). Marshall is coming off a terrific 12-1 campaign, and is once again expected to be one of the better teams in the land coming from a non-power conference. Virginia Tech isn’t considered the national powerhouse they once were, but will be an considerable test for Purdue. BGU is one of the favorites in the MAC, and will possess a dynamic offensive attack. The one breather comes in Game 2 at home versus Indiana State (FCS).

Purdue catches a break with Ohio State not being part of their 2015 slate. However, they still have road games at Michigan State and Wisconsin in which they’ll assuredly be sizable underdogs. They’ll also play at Indiana and Northwestern.

The conference home agenda includes Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, and Indiana. Purdue looks to go minimum 2-2 in those contests. The Illinois and Indiana games are surely ones in which they’ll have an excellent opportunity to win. They’ll be home underdogs against both Minnesota and Nebraska with reasonable chances of a victory.



Purdue returns eight starters on offense in addition to seven on defense. The 15 returning starters is the highest number for any team in the Big Ten. Although it helps to have that kind of experience, the talent level still isn’t at the point of being competitive in a power conference.

News:

Although Purdue coach Darrell Hazell didn't offer specifics Friday, expect sophomore Gelen Robinson to face disciplinary action following the sophomore's alcohol-related arrest in June.

Robinson, a projected starter at rush end, was arrested for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or more and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges during a July 16 initial hearing but the court found probable cause to suspend his license. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 1.

"We'll let him know shortly and the rest of the team know exactly what we'll do with him," Hazell said. "There's a penalty to be paid. He's owned up to his mistake and now he has to do some things to put himself back in the graces of the program. That's where we are right now. Without giving out what it may or may not be, he knows he has to do some things and there will still be a penalty come down."

This is Robinson's second offense. Last August, Robinson entered a diversion agreement after being cited for minor consumption by Purdue police in June. A diversion agreement allows a defendant to have the charges dismissed if he or she abides by formal terms and conditions over a certain period of time.

According to the terms of that agreement, Robinson committed among other things not to "consume alcohol or alcoholic beverages" and not to "enter any bar, tavern or liquor store" for the duration of the agreement, which lasts until Aug. 3, 2015.

Violating the terms of the diversion agreement means Robinson could now be subject to prosecution on the original misdemeanor charge.

Is Robinson's situation different because this is his second offense. Hazell said yes.

"He understands the severity of it," Hazell said.

Prior to last season, Hazell suspended safety Taylor Richards for two games following the senior's alcohol-related arrest.

Hazell said Robinson, the son of former Purdue basketball star Glenn Robinson, has been participating in summer workouts and will practice with the team when training camp begins Aug. 7.

Recruits:

Among the rush end options are junior college transfer Shayne Henley, sophomore Antoine Miles, junior Ryan DeBusk and freshman Chazmyn Turner.

"We brought in Shayne for a reason – he's one guy that comes to mind," Hazell said. "That's when Miles has to step up. Someone will step up and play the position. That's not a concern. Obviously, depth-wise it is but someone will step up."

Hazell said offensive tackle Cameron Cermin (shoulder) and freshman Andy Chelf (knee) will be ready when training camp starts, but tackle J.J. Prince (shoulders) and running back Keith Byars II (shoulder) won't be cleared for full activity until later in camp. ... Ohio offensive lineman Larry Wells, who signed with the Boilermakers in February, didn't join the program because he didn't quality academically.

To borrow a phrase from Purdue Basketball star Raphael Davis: "We've got to prepare this offseason like we never have before." Purdue has some serious steam building coming into this season in all their sports.

Prospects:

• Missouri defensive lineman Jerrion Nelson is visiting Purdue on Tuesday. He's listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds and plays end. Iowa, Iowa State, Ball State, Toledo and Wyoming are among Nelson's offers along with the Boilermakers. Purdue has one commitment from Missouri in its 2016 class - offensive lineman Dylan Powell.

• Texas receiver Brandon Benson included Purdue in his top five schools. The 6-1, 186-pound Benson, who attends La Vega High School in Waco, listed SMU, Kansas, Illinois, Wisconsin and the Boilermakers.

• Louisville receiver Keion Wakefield plans to announce his decision Thursday. Purdue is among four schools Wakefield is considering, along with Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Wakefield, who attends Male High School , made 40 catches for 643 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

• Purdue has 11 known commitments in its 2016 class. Expect a class size of 17 or 18 players.

Purdue tennis star Nicole Robinson and mass communication major says: "Sometimes you have to face adversity in order to know how to conquer it. We have had a challenging past several years but Purdue is a strong close knit family. We suffer through each others failures and build on each others success. Pounding one nail at a time we boilermakers forge ahead knowing our success will come by working hard together to achieve our common goal which is to be the best we can be. Hard work, study and faith are our fuels. We look forward to the upcoming year as a chance to showcase the Purdue spirit of persistence and perseverance. Rest assured we play to win and there will be no resource left untapped at the end of the day. Go Boilers!"