Latest College Football Playoff Rankings Released

After another exciting weekend of college football, the College Football Playoff committee has gotten together and come up with the latest rankings.

We learned a little bit more as there were some upsets and surprising results that eliminated some teams while other teams showed they belong in the top four.

The top four is currently:

Clemson Tigers Alabama Crimson Tide Ohio State Buckeyes Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The first two out are the Iowa Hawkeyes at number five and the Baylor Bears at number six.

One surprise in the top four may be Notre Dame. They were at number five and did move up a spot when LSU was dropped, but it shows that the committee doesn't mind the Fighting Irish not being in a conference. Baylor on the other hand is on the outside looking in, but will have chances to prove themselves in a matchup with Oklahoma this weekend and TCU and Oklahoma State lurking in the next few weeks.

As for the top four, Clemson solidified themselves at the top with a win over Florida State on Saturday wrapping up the ACC Atlantic division.

Alabama moved up two spots from number four to number two after beating LSU fairly handily and knocking them all the way down to number nine.

Ohio State stayed put after a win over Minnesota with backup Cardale Jones at quarterback. JT Barrett is expected back this weekend.

As for Notre Dame, they beat Pittsburgh on Saturday and moved from number five up one spot to number four and moving into a playoff spot.

There are a few surprises in the rankings. Iowa, after beating Indiana, moves all the way up to number five from the number nine spot while Oklahoma State coming off a very impressive win over TCU is sitting all the way back at number eight. Stanford is also lurking at number seven with a big matchup at Oregon coming this weekend and a showdown with Notre Dame a few weeks away.

We learned a lot this weekend, but there is still a lot of football left to be played over the final few weeks of the season.