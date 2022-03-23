2022 NCAA Tournament: Saint Mary's defeats Indiana behind efficient offensive display

Saint Mary's recorded their largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game as the fifth-seeded Gaels blitzed 12th seed Indiana 82-53 in the first round of the East region in Portland.

Logan Johnson led Saint Mary's (26-7) with 20 points and Tommy Kuhse added 19 points and six assists. The Gaels made a school-record ten three-pointers.

"We played well", said coach Randy Bennett. "We shot it well. After the first ten minutes, we defended really well. Proud of them. Indiana's a good team and obviously a great, great program. We beat a really good program."

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (21-14) with 12 points. Xavier Johnson was the only other player in double figures as the Hoosiers suffered their worst-ever tournament defeat.

"You've got to give Saint Mary's credit", said coach Mike Woodson. "I have nothing but love and respect for Coach Bennett. I thought that his team competed at a much higher level than we did tonight.

"It just means we have got to go back and get busy and get better this summer. It was a great run for our ballclub getting back into the Big Dance, and now we've got to build on it for the future."

Story of the game

Johnson opened with four points and three assists. Jordan Geronimo came in for Race Thompson, hit a three-pointer then added a short basket as Indiana led 18-14 and 21-17.

Saint Mary's capitalized when the Hoosiers went to their bench with nine straight points to take a 26-21 lead. Jackson-Davis returned and quickly scored. Johnson had a three-point play as Indiana closed to within 28-26.



The Gaels hit five of nine three-pointers to surge ahead 33-26, then kept building on their lead, scoring on 12 of their last 16 possessions for a 40-28 halftime advantage. Indiana went the final 3:22 of the half without a point.

Indiana had three turnovers early in the second half as Saint Mary's kept stretching the lead and led by as many as 34 at one point before settling for a 29-point victory. They outscored their Big Ten opponents 42-25 in the second 20 minutes.