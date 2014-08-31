Denver Broncos 2014 Season Preview

Denver Broncos

Founded: 1960

Franchise Record

Regular Season: 432-378-10

Playoff Record: 20-18

Super Bowl: 2-5

2013 Review

The Broncos won the AFC West for the third straight season, posting a 13-3 record for the second consecutive year. Armed with a record-setting offense, the Broncos cruised into the playoffs with the #1 seed. They defeated the San Diego Chargers 24-17 in the divisional round before winning the AFC crown by knocking off the New England Patriots 26-16. The Broncos faced the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII but were handled easily by the Seahawks' smothering defense, falling 43-8.

2013 AFC West Standings W L PCT Home Away Div X Denver 13 3 .813 7-1 6-2 5-1 y Kansas City 11 5 .688 5-3 6-2 2-4 y San Diego 9 7 .563 5-3 4-4 4-2 Oakland 4 12 .250 3-5 1-7 1-5

X- Division Winner y- Wildcard Winner

2014 Offseason

They Say Goodbye:

Owner Pat Bowlen- Stepped down as CEO due to illness.

S Mike Adams- Indianapolis Colts

DE Robert Ayers- New York Giants

CB Champ Bailey- Costless Agent

G Zane Beadles- Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Eric Decker- New York Jets

CB Duke Ihenacho- Washington Redskins

WR/PR Trindon Holliday- New York Giants

RB Knowshon Moreno- Miami Dolphins

LB Shaun Phillips-Tennessee Titans

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie- New York Giants

LB Wesley Woodyard-Tennessee Titans

DT Kevin Vickerson- Costless Agent

We Say Hello:

WR Emmanuel Sanders-Pittsburgh Steelers

CB Aqib Talib-New England Patriots

S T.J. Ward-Cleveland Browns

DE DeMarcus Ware-Dallas Cowboys

2014 Draft Picks

Round 1- CB Bradley Roby (Ohio State)

Round 2- WR Cody Latimer (Indiana)

Round 3- OT Michael Schofield (Michigan)

Round 4- NO PICK

Round 5- LB Lamin Barrow (Louisiana State)

Round 6- C Matt Paradis (Boise State)

Round 7- LB Corey Nelson (Oklahoma)

Denver Broncos 2014 Schedule Week Date Kickoff Time TV Opponent 1 September 7 6:30 PM MDT NBC Indianapolis Colts 2 September 14 2:25 PM MDT CBS Kansas City Chiefs 3 September 21 2:25 PM MDT CBS @ Seattle Seahawks 4 September 28 BYE 5 October 5 2:05 PM MDT Fox Arizona Cardinals 6 October 12 11:00 AM MDT CBS @ New York Jets 7 October 19 6:30 PM MDT NBC San Francisco 49ers 8 October 23 6:25 PM MDT CBS/NFLN San Diego Chargers 9 November 2 2:25 PM MST CBS @ New England Patriots 10 November 9 2:05 PM MST CBS @ Oakland Raiders 11 November 16 11:00 AM MST CBS @ St. Louis Rams 12 November 23 2:25 PM MST CBS Miami Dolphins 13 November 30 6:30 PM MST NBC @ Kansas City Chiefs 14 December 7 2:05 PM MST CBS Buffalo Bills 15 December 14 2:05 PM MST CBS @ San Diego Chargers 16 December 22 6:30 PM MST ESPN @ Cincinnati Bengals 17 December 28 2:25 PM MST CBS Oakland Raiders

2014 Outlook

The Broncos head into Week 1 of the regular season with one goal in mind; hoisting the Lombardi Trophy high over their heads at the conclusion of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, AZ on February 1.

Offense

How much better can a offense that set nearly every significant NFL record be? As scary or far fetched as it sounds, this offense is even better this year but the improvement won’t be counted in the number of touchdowns or in passing yards. The offense will continue to be high powered with the ability to score touchdowns quickly and in bunches. Need proof? Just look the end of the first half of the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys in which Peyton Manning and company scored two touchdowns within the final 60 seconds. What will make this offense better will be the production generated in two positions; wide receiver and running back.

Quarterback:

When you have the ageless wonder (Peyton Manning) behind center for your team you can rest assured you will be in the playoff hunt. Coming off the greatest season any quarterback has ever engineered (450-for-659, 5,477 yds, 55 td, 10 Int, 115.1 QBR), the 37-year-old Manning is still not content since the end result did not include his second Super Bowl ring.

Though he denies it, Manning performed during the preseason as if he was already in midseason form. In three games, he was crisp and efficient as he completed 43-of-54 passes (79.6%) for 423 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. If there were any questions about a drop off in his performance due to his age they have been dispelled.

Manning appears focused and energized as he leads the Broncos into their third season together. Barring injury, he should once again be a leading contender for what would be a record sixth MVP.

If Manning should go down for any period of time due to an injury this season, the Broncos feel pretty good about Brock Osweiler leading the offense. Osweiler has come into his own during 2014's OTA's and preseason. The third year quarterback out of Arizona State demonstrated confidence and competence running the Broncos' complex offense. Osweiler was 29-of-49 (59.2%) for 423 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games. He commanded the huddle and maintained a calm demeanor while moving players into their proper position at the line of scrimmage or correcting receivers who ran the wrong route. He has learned well from Manning.

A good example of his growth not only as a quarterback but as a professional was his ability to follow up an unimpressive performance against the Houston Texans (4-of-11 for 43 yards, one touchdown and one interception) with a 9-for-13 performance for 190 yards against the Cowboys, including a 26-yard run. Osweiler has always possessed a stronger arm and faster legs than Manning. Now that he is beginning to grasp the mental side of the offense, the Broncos feel they will be just fine once Manning does decide to call it a career.

Running Back:

The running game in a Manning offense has always been secondary to the passing attack. Last season the Broncos ran the ball approximately 40% of the time. The running backs' first priority in offensive coordinator Adam Gase's Manning led offense is to pass protect, followed by serving as Manning's checkdown receiver, and then converting first downs or touchdowns in short yardage situation.

A problem that the Broncos have been facing since the arrival of Manning from the Indianapolis Colts is working the run game into the offense effectively enough to chew up the playclock. A good example was the Broncos playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens in January of 2013. If they could have ran the ball while converting first downs on their final drive the Ravens never would have had the ball one final time for their miracle touchdown in double overtime. This inability has been partly the fault of the gameplan and partly due to the Broncos not having a physical running back who can bust through the line and get those tough couple of yards.

This season the Broncos feel they finally have the right personnel to go along with a more balanced running attack. Montee Ball (2013 2nd rd pick), Ronnie Hillman (2012 3rd rd. pick), C.J. Anderson (2013 undrafted costless agent) and rookie Juwan Thompson (2014 undrafted costless agent) make up the Broncos young, but talented stable of backs.

Ball will get the bulk of the carries this season. He is a durable, hard-nosed runner who can convert on third-and-short and score those touchdowns when the team is within the five yard line. Ball began his rookie season struggling with pass blocking and catching the dump off pass. As the season progressed he began to improve in those areas and gained the confidence of Manning. An emergency appendectomy at the start of preseason kept him off the field until the Texans' game, but it didn't change how the coaching staff feels about the readiness of their starting running back. He will be on the field for the Broncos first drive of the season against the Colts this Sunday night.

Hillman is the change-of-pace back who possess break away speed. If defenses allow Hillman to break into the secondary he will chew up large chunks of yardage rather quickly. Hillman's downfall since he was drafted in 2012 has been holding on to the ball. The Broncos love his breakaway speed, especially in the passing game, but if he can't hold on to the ball he becomes a liability that the Broncos can't afford to have on the field. If his fumble issues reemerge early on in the season, it may spell the end of his playing time for the Broncos, especially with Anderson and newcomer Thompson waiting behind him. Anderson has a similar running style to Ball and Thompson, as a one-cut and the run back has been compared all preseason to former Broncos running back Terrell Davis.

Offensive Line:

The offensive line was reshuffled in the offseason due to the return of Pro-Bowl left tackle Ryan Clady from the lisfranc injury that cost him the season in Week 2 against the New York Giants and the departure of left guard Zane Beadles to the Jacksonville Jaguars in costless agency.

The changes began with Orlando Franklin at right tackle. After suffering through his worst season yet at the position, he was moved into Beadles old spot at left guard. The Broncos feel the line will be able to be more physical in the run game with Franklin at left guard.

The Broncos were very pleased with Chris Clark's overall performance in place of Clady at left tackle, even though he struggled (which Bronco didn't struggle?) in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks. Clark will provide a steady hand at right tackle, which will also see this year's third round pick Michael Schofield getting in some playing time at the position.

Manny Ramirez did an outstanding job in his first year at center and Louis Vasquez's play at right guard earned him another trip to the Pro-Bowl.

With Manning at quarterback, the stress placed upon the Broncos' offensive line is not as great as other lines around the NFL. Manning does two things that aid in his own protection; identifying the defense before the ball is snapped in order to call the right protection and getting rid of the ball quickly in order to reduce the time the linemen must stay engaged with the pass rush. Manning is so good at identifying the defenses and preparing for the rush that most teams don't even bother blitzing.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends:

The second key to the Broncos' offense being even better than last year's is at wide receiver. The receiving corps ran into difficulty last year in creating separation from opposing defenses when in press coverage, particularly Eric Decker. Decker all but disappeared in games in which the corners would basically push him around as he came off the line, not allowing his routes to develop. Teams like the Patriots and Seahawks utilized press coverage to their advantage to swallow up Decker.

Demaryius Thomas at 6'3" was able to overcome their coverages most of the time by using his height and vertical jump advantages over the defender, even setting a Super Bowl record for receptions with 13 catches for 118 yards against the Seahawks' vaunted secondary. The Broncos would also use short 5-to-7-yard passes to Thomas who would use his speed to peel off big gains.

With 5' 8" Wes Welker, the Broncos had to utilize rub routes (known by opposing defenses as pick routes) in order to break him costless across the middle when facing press coverages. Welker's status for 2014 has become unclear after suffering his third concussion in the last 10 months. The 11-year veteran is not known as being timid when catching passes up the middle. It's those collisions while catching those passes that have resulted in his concussion problems. Welker's status for the Week 1 opener is not known. He will have some personal soul searching to do in the coming days regarding his health before the decision is made to step back on the field.

The Broncos endured story after story all offseason about the softness of their receiving corps. One comment by Seahawks' middle linebacker Bobby Wagner especially irritated the team. Wagner commented on how one hit on Demaryius Thomas by Seahawks' strong safety Kam Chancellor in the first quarter of the Super Bowl intimidated and scared the entire Broncos offense to the point they would no longer catch passes up the middle.

The Broncos receiving corps, along with tight end Julius Thomas, who had a break out season in 2013, have a chip on their shoulder and something to prove in 2014. The departure of Decker in costless agency to the Jets and the arrival of the speedy Sanders will go along way in redefining the style of play the receivers are known for.

Sanders gives the Broncos an element of speed down the field that they have not had before. Sanders, at 5' 11", physically falls in between the tall Demaryius Thomas and smaller Welker. His speed will allow him evade physical corners by shaking them off with quick moves as he comes off the line of scrimmage. The corners will not be able to catch up fast enough to play a tight form of coverage.

In the preseason game against the Texans, the Manning to Sanders connection produce two touchdowns of 67-yards and 29-yards in just 62 seconds before the end of the first half. Sanders is primed to become yet another one of Manning's wide receivers to become a household name.

The Broncos drafted wide receiver Cody Latimer in the second round of this year's draft. Latimer, drafted out of Indiana, has impressed coaches and Manning with his big play ability and lightning quick speed. With Welker's status in the air, Latimer could possibly receive more playing time early on in the season than had originally been anticipated. If the Broncos do end up losing Welker for an extended period of time or for good, Latimer puts them in a much better position, along with the always reliable Andre Caldwell, to deal with a big loss.

Defense

After the humiliation of their Super Bowl loss, the Broncos headed into the offseason with the aim of getting tougher and adding a nastier edge to their demeanor, especially on defense. With this in mind they signed S T.J. Ward, CB Aqib Talib, DE DeMarcus Ware and drafted CB Bradley Roby in the first round. All four players bring reputations for hard-hitting, physical play that will solidify and energize a defense that finished 2013 ranked 22nd in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed per game.

The defense took a major hit in 2013 due to significant injuries to starters. Linebacker Von Miller (ACL), safety Rahim Moore (lateral compartment syndrome), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (ACL), and defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (seizures) all missed significant time which hampered defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s ability to put together a defense that could rival the success of the 2012 version that ranked in the top 10.

Pass Rush:

The Broncos pass rush took a big hit in 2013 after they lost a combined 29.5 sacks due to a fax debacle that cost them the services of L to the Baltimore Ravens and suspension/torn ACL sidelined Miller for 10 games. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio spent much of the season attempting to scheme a pass rush to apply some pressure to opposing quarterbacks. Former Broncos linebacker Shaun Phillips led the team in sacks with 10, tied for 20th in the NFL.

The surprise release of Ware by the Cowboys led the Broncos to immediately sign the costless agent and pair him with Miller to give them their most potent pass rush since that 2012 season. In 2011, Ware ranked second in the NFL with 19.5 sacks and followed up a season later with 11.5 sacks. The seven-time Pro Bowler suffered elbow and quad injuries in 2013 that resulted in his first season without playing all 16 games. In training camp and the preseason Ware has looked healthy and back to form. Due to the limited availability of Miller in preseason as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL, the Broncos will have to wait until Week 1 to get their first real look at their new pass rushing tandem in game action.

Linebackers:

The linebacking corps took a big hit on August 12 when Danny Trevathan, who led the Broncos in tackles last season with 124, broke a bone in his knee during practice. Trevathan will be out until the Broncos return from their bye week in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals on October 5. Until then it will be up to Brandon Marshal who is entering his third year in the NFL. Marshal played one year with the Jaguars before being signed to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2013, where he stayed until Miller injured himself in Week 16. Marshal appeared in Week 17 and the playoffs, including the Super Bowl. Marshal has acquitted himself well in the preseason and Del Rio has expressed confidence that he will meet the challenge of filling in for Trevathan.

The Broncos were unable to address their need for a three down middle linebacker in costless agency or the draft. Fourth year veteran Nate Irving will get the start at middle linebacker with Ward acting as a middle linebacker on run plays. Ward proved himself with the Browns as a capable run stuffer up the middle who will cover up for any shortcomings in the middle of the linebacking corps.

Defensive Line:

The defensive line has become a strength for the Broncos with so much depth this year that nine year veteran defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson, one of the best defensive players on team over the last few years, was released. 2013 first round pick Sylvester Williams has taken over for Vickerson at defensive tackle and after slow start to his rookie year has come on strong as he develops into a top tier tackle. Terrance “Pot Roast” Knighton dominated at nose tackle in the playoffs last year and looks to continue this year. Anchoring the end of the line is Wolfe who was beginning to come into his own in his second season in the league last year when mysterious seizure like symptoms not only threatened his career but his life.

Secondary:

Ward at safety and Talib at cornerback not only upgrade the secondary significantly, but bring an aggressive, take no prisoners attitude to the group. Ward joins a healthy Moore in the backfield while Talib will line up opposite of Harris who was the Broncos’ best corner last year until an ACL tear ended his season. Quarterbacks will be facing a tough decision as to which side of the field they will be throwing at. The secondary has been a weakpoint for the Broncos in the past, but with the new additions joining a healthy Moore and Harris, the Broncos look to have a lockdown secondary to go with one of the league’s premier pass rushes.

Special Teams

Kicker:

For the second straight year the Broncos received the unpleasant news that a important contributor to their anticipated Super Bowl run has been suspended due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. Kicker Matt Prater was suspended for the first four games of the season and won't be eligible to return until their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

How big of a weapon is Prater for the Broncos? He set the record for the longest field goal in NFL history last year (64-yards - Titans 12/098/13), and the NFL touchback record with 81. Prater also set a franchise records last year with 150 points scored and a .962 field-goal accuracy percentage.

The Broncos will go with rookie Brandon McManus who was acquired from the Giants last week for a conditional seventh round draft pick. McManus was 2-for-4 in field goals last Thursday against the Cowboys but the Broncos feel comfortable going with McManus who possess a strong leg. He may not be as experienced as Prater in pressure situations but they are comfortable with his ability to come through in the 40+ yard range and on kickoffs.

Punter:

Britton Colquitt will once again be the punter for the Broncos. Colquitt tied his career mark last season with five punts inside the 20-yard line. Holds franchise record in gross (45.8) and net (39.3) punting average.

Returner: Caldwell will handle kickoff returns while rookie Isaiah Burse, signed as an undrafted costless agent in the offseason, will make his NFL debut as the punt returner. Burse won the punt return job after wide receiver Jordan Norwood went down in the preseason with a torn ACL.