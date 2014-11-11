San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Willis Out For Rest Of Season

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they will be without star linebacker Patrick Willis for the rest of the season. Willis has missed the last three games after injuring his toe on the 49ers’ October 13th game against the St. Louis Rams. San Francisco placed Willis on injured reserve on Tuesday after it had been discovered that he would need surgery on his strained left big toe.

At first, the injury did not seem to be severe, but as time went on Willis continued to be sidelined. Willis is one of the best linebackers in the game and has reached the Pro Bowl in each of his seven years in the NFL. This will obviously be a big loss for the 5-4 49ers, but it may not be as devastating as it seems.

The 49ers are expected to get pass rushing specialist Aldon Smith back from his nine-game suspension this week against the New York Giants. On top of that, 2013 All-Pro linebacker Navarro Bowman appears to be close to being cleared to practice, and could return to action in the next couple of weeks. Bowman is recovering from a devastating knee injury that he suffered in last year’s NFC Championship Game. Both players would be very welcomed to a 49ers’ defense that is depleted by injuries.

In the absence of Willis, rookie Chris Borland has played incredible. Borland, a third round pick out of Wisconsin, has been all over the field filling in for Willis, totaling 43 tackles in his first three career starts.

Willis is not only an incredibly talented and productive player; he is the leader of the 49ers’ defense. Nobody can replace what he does on the field for the 49ers, but the emergence of Borland coupled with the possible returns of Smith and Bowman should soften the blow for San Francisco and keep them competitive.