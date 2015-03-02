Pay The Man: Why The Lions Should Retain Ndamukong Suh

Applying the franchise tag to Ndamukoung Suh this off-season is necessary if the Detroit Lions want to be Super Bowl contenders. Everyone is thinking one of two things after that statement. Either, "Suh isn't worth that much money" or "the Lions are not Super Bowl contenders with or without Suh". Either statement may turn out to be correct, but the chances the defense continues its 2014 pace without Suh is slim to none.

Going into the 2014 season there were many questions regarding various weaknesses in positions on the team, most notably a strong doubt in the secondary. Most fans thought that the defense would be a weakness and the secondary a liability. As it turns out the Lions had one of the best defenses in the league, and their best in franchise history. Suh was a huge part of that.

When you have a player that teams have to game plan for, you keep them. If a team has to take away from their weekly preparation, that is a good thing. When a player requires double teams, that is a good thing. You have to pay to play.

Salary cap hits for 2015 will not be pretty. Quarterback Matthew Stafford's cap hit for 2015 is somewhere around $17.7 million. Calvin Johnson, somewhere around $20.5 mil. No matter the scenario, the Lions owe Suh $10 million. Add to that the franchise tag rate, which will be right around $16 million, and you have a total price of around $26 million to apply the franchise tag to the Pro-Bowl defensive end.

If the franchise tag is not applied, Suh is free to sign with any team that he wishes. The Lions will have the chance to match or counter any offers that he receives, however there is no way that they will be able to offer him as much as Oakland or Jacksonville. But Suh wants to win, right? There have been many rumors about places that he wanted to play, New York (both Jets and Giants), Oakland, Seattle, etc. These are all bargaining chips. It's nothing new. This will be the biggest contract of his career. He is not a dumb guy and knows that he is in his prime and will be paid heavily by whomever signs him. He is taking these negotiations the same way that he takes to the field: fearless.

By applying the franchise tag, the Lions set themselves up for any number of moves. They can use that as leverage to work out a long term deal, in which case the deal would supersede the franchise tag salary. They could work it into a sign and trade deal and get something more than compensatory picks, which is what they get if he leaves.

To those of you who may be uttering something to the effect of "He doesn't care about the team, he would take less money." But my friends, you forget so easily. In 2013 Ndamukong Suh restructured his deal in order to help the Lions acquire free agents Glover Quin and Reggie Bush. His restructuring saved the team $7.68 million toward the cap that season.

Ndamakong Suh has only missed one practice (not including suspension) in his career. He hasn't missed a game (other than suspension). Pay the man. Smile. And scream Suuuuuuuuhhhhhhhh!