Chicago Bears Are Trying To Trade Brandon Marshall

Change is in the air in the Windy City. The Chicago Bears appear to be done with 5-time Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall. Last month the Bears declined to comment on the status of their star receiver, indicating to most that a change is imminent. The Bears traded two third-round draft picks to the Miami Dolphins in 2012 to acquire the talented receiver.

Marshall's base salary carries a price tag of $7.5 million, and is due March 12th. According to multiple NFL sources, the Bears are shopping Marshall as well as listening to any and all offers. It is not well known as to exactly what the Bears would be asking in return for Marshall. The Bears extended his contract prior to last season and he earned $15 million last season. They could save roughly $7.7 million by releasing him.

In 2014, Marshall had an injury plagued season, yet still had 61 receptions and 721 yards receiving. He made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Bears. Although he can be an elite receiver, he creates plenty off the field controversies. Expect something to happen before the March 12th deadline.