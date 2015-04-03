Detroit Lions Add A Pair of Veterans To Their Defense

The Detroit Lions have announced the signing of two veteran players. On Thursday the team agreed to terms with LB Brandon Copeland. Today they announced they have signed CB Josh Wilson. Both signings are depth moves with low risk and high reward possibilities.

Brandon Copeland was a standout in last month's NFL Veteran Combine. Copeland paid his own way into the combine with the $400 entry fee coming from his own pocket. Copeland felt confident that he still has plenty of game left. He proceeded to run a 4.52 in the 40 yard dash. According to multiple sources Copeland drew interest from as many as 12 teams. Ultimately, he chose Detroit based on his familiarity with the coaching staff.

Copeland went undrafted out of Penn in 2013. He has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. This move means that veteran LB Ashlee Palmer, who remains a free agent, will not be back with the Lions in 2015.

The Lions also added depth to their secondary by signing veteran cornerback Josh Wilson. Wilson, 30, spent his first seven NFL seasons between the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, and the Baltimore Ravens. He has 15 career interceptions and was a core kick coverage player for the Falcons last year, playing almost half of Atlanta's special teams snaps.

The Lions already have their starters in Rashean Mathis and Darius Slay. However, Wilson has a shot to be the teams go-to nickel corner. Rookie Nevin Lawson was off to a great season in 2014, but suffered a devastating foot injury in a Week 2 loss to Carolina. Lawson's recovery has not been going well and he is currently behind schedule. Cornerback Bill Bentley showed flashes at times but has only played in 17 games in his three seasons due to injury issues, and is coming off of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Week 1 in 2014.

Neither of these roster moves will set the world on fire, but depth-wise the team got better and filled needs.