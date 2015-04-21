Denver Broncos Release 2015 Preseason Schedule

With the regular season NFL schedule set to debut Tuesday night, the Denver Broncos finalized their preseason schedule with four games against familiar preseason foes.

​

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks is pressured by defensive end DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on September 21, 2014 in Seattle, Washington.

(September 20, 2014 - Source: Otto Gruele/Getty Images North America)

For the second time in three years the Broncos will be making a trip northwest as they open things up against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 14 at 8 PM MDT. The Broncos defeated the Seahawks 21-16 at Sports Authority Field in last season's exhibition opener.

​

Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos runs the offense against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 23, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.

(August 22, 2014 - Source: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images North America)

New Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak will return to NRG Stadium on August 22 at 6 PM MDT in Houston for the first time since being fired as the Texans head coach in December of 2013. If Kubiak's return wasn't enough of a headline, the two teams bring memories of their 2014 training camp get together at the Broncos practice field in Dove Valley and preseason game. Numerous fights broke out during practice and the heated confrontations culminated in a rare Peyton Manning taunting penalty during the game after he threw a touchdown pass and confronted Texans safety DJ Swearinger in the endzone. Manning was upset over a rough hit the safety placed on Wes Welker one play earlier that caused the wide receiver a concussion.

​

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos runs for yards after the catch on a 32 yard play against the San Francisco 49ers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.

(October 18, 2014 - Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America)

The Broncos will wrap up their preseason schedule with games at Sports Authority Field against the San Francisco 49ers and their new head coach Jim Tomsula on Friday, August 29 and the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday September 3. Both home games will kickoff at 7 PM MDT.

​

Cornerback Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver John Brown #12 of the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 5, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Cardinals 41-20.

(October 4, 2014 - Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America)

The complete 2015 regular season schedule will be released live on the NFL Network on Tuesday night beginning at 6 PM MDT.