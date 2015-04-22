Denver Broncos Host Baltimore Ravens To Kickoff 2015

The road to Super Bowl 50 was officially laid out for the Denver Broncos on Tuesday night as the NFL released the schedule for the 2015 regular season live on the NFL Network.

​

Head Coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos addresses the media during his introduction press conference at Dove Valley on January 20, 2015 in Englewood, Colorado. Kubiak was named the 15th head coach in Broncos history after spending last season as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.

(Jan. 19, 2015 - Source: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images North America



The first season for Gary Kubiak as head coach of the Broncos will be against a familiar opponent, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 13 at Sports Authority Field on CBS. Kubiak spent last season as the Ravens offensive coordinator and will be well aware of the explosiveness that the Joe Flacco led offense will bring. This will be the second meeting between the two teams to kickoff the season in the last three years.

​

Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos and quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands after the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 34-31 in overtime at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(Nov. 23, 2013 - Source: Jim Rogash/Getty Images North America



Peyton Manning will face off against his old nemesis Tom Brady for the 17th time in their hall of fame careers on Sunday night, November 29 on NBC. This time, however, it will be at Sports Authority Field. Thanks to some scheduling quirks, Manning has played 10 of the last 16 meetings on Brady's home turf in Foxboro.

​

LAKE FOREST, IL- JANUARY 19: The Chicago Bears new head coach John Fox speaks to the media during his introduction press conference on January 19, 2015 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

(Jan. 18, 2015 - Source: David Banks/Getty Images North America)



It will only take until week 11 for John Fox to get a shot at revenge against his former team. The Chicago Bears new head coach will face the team he won four-straight AFC West titles and earned a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII with on Sunday, November 22 at Soldier Field. It will also be an opportunity for new Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase to prove he can win with Jay Cutler behind center like he did with Manning.

​

Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos rushes as Donald Stephenson #79 of the Kansas City Chiefs blocks during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 30, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Nov. 29, 2014 - Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images North America



The Broncos will have a quick turnaround to begin week 2 as division play starts on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos swept the Chiefs last season and haven't lost to their division rival in the Manning era.

​

Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos meet after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 20, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won 39-33.

(Oct. 19, 2013 - Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America



Other highlights of the 2015 season is a week 8 Sunday night game between the league's last two MVP's, Manning and Aaron Rodgers. The next week Manning returns to Indianapolis for just the second time since his departure to Denver to play the Colts. The Broncos will also have a week 16 home game on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

​

Andre Caldwell #12 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass over Chimdi Chekwa #35 and Charles Woodson #24 of the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter at O.co Coliseum on December 29, 2013 in Oakland, California.

(December 28, 2013 - Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images North America



The Broncos will need to perform well on the road as they face four of their first six games away from Sports Authority Field at Mile High against the Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, and Cleveland Browns. Other road games will include their annual stop in San Diego against the Chargers in week 13 and a tough trek to Pittsburgh for a week 15 challenge against the Steelers.

​

Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers throws as he is pressured by defensive tackle Sylvester Williams #92 and defensive end Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos during a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 23, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.

(Oct. 22, 2014 - Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America)



The Broncos will have an opportunity to finish strong at the end of the season with four of their final six at home against the Patriots, Raiders, Bengals and the finale with the Chargers.

​

C.J. Anderson #22 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado.

(Jan. 10, 2015 - Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America



The bye week will come in week 6 before the Broncos begin the month of November, their toughest month of the season. In November they will face the Packers, Colts, Chiefs, Bears and Patriots. Denver's playoff hopes will depend on their performance through the gauntlet of November games.

​ Sports Authority Field, Denver, Colorado. Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America

2015 Denver Broncos Schedule WK Date Time (MT) TV Opponent Remarks 1 Sept. 13 2:25 PM CBS Ravens Gary Kubiak gets old team to make Broncos head coaching debut against. 2 Sept. 17 6:25 PM CBS/NFL @ Chiefs Broncos have not lost to Chiefs since Tebow was QB in 2011. 3 Sept. 27 6:30 PM NBC @ Lions CJ Anderson won't have to worry about Ndamukong Suh clogging the middle. 4 Oct. 4 2:25 PM FOX Vikings Will Wade Phillips have to worry about Adrian Peterson running out of the Vikings backfield? 5 Oct. 11 2:25 PM CBS @ Raiders Will the Broncos leave Oakland saying, "next year in LA?" 6 Oct. 18 11:00 AM CBS @ Browns Browns can't get offense to match excellent defense. TJ Ward should have a great homecoming. 7 Oct. 25 - - BYE

8 Nov. 1 6:30 PM NBC Packers Last two MVP's duke it out. Aaron Rodgers' first visit to Denver as Manning looks to capture Fmr. Packer Brett Favre's career wins and passing yards record. 9 Nov. 8 2:25 PM CBS @ Colts Peyton heads back to Indy for second time against a revamped Colts offense. 10 Nov. 15 2:25 PM CBS Chiefs Last season the Broncos rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter and snuffed out a potential Chiefs comeback in week 2 at Denver. 11 Nov. 22 11:00 AM CBS @ Bears Bears head coach John Fox and offensive coordinator Adam Gase want to prove they don't need #18 to win. 12 Nov. 29 6:30 PM NBC Patriots 17th and final regular season meeting between Manning and Brady? If so, it's been wonderful to see. 13 Dec. 06 2:05 PM CBS @ Chargers Rumors persist about Phillip Rivers and Chargers leaving San Diego. 14 Dec. 13 2:05 PM CBS Raiders Jack Del Rio back in Denver, this time as Raiders head coach. Will the intensity of the Raiders-Broncos rivalry return? 15 Dec. 20 2:25 PM CBS @ Steelers Emmanuel Sanders gets his homecoming in a season of homecomings. Sanders has become the receiving threat the Steelers didn't believe they had. 16 Dec. 28 6:30 PM ESPN Bengals The Bengals treated Vance Joseph terribly by not allowing their defensive backs coach to take the Broncos defensive coordinator job. 17 Jan. 3 2:25 PM CBS Chargers Will this be the last game ever against the franchise known as the San Diego Chargers?



