Denver Broncos Host Baltimore Ravens To Kickoff 2015

The road to Super Bowl 50 was officially laid out for the Denver Broncos on Tuesday night as the NFL released the schedule for the 2015 regular season live on the NFL Network.
The first season for Gary Kubiak as head coach of the Broncos will be against a familiar opponent, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 13 at Sports Authority Field on CBS. Kubiak spent last season as the Ravens offensive coordinator and will be well aware of the explosiveness that the Joe Flacco led offense will bring. This will be the second meeting between the two teams to kickoff the season in the last three years.
Peyton Manning will face off against his old nemesis Tom Brady for the 17th time in their hall of fame careers on Sunday night, November 29 on NBC. This time, however, it will be at Sports Authority Field. Thanks to some scheduling quirks, Manning has played 10 of the last 16 meetings on Brady's home turf in Foxboro.
It will only take until week 11 for John Fox to get a shot at revenge against his former team. The Chicago Bears new head coach will face the team he won four-straight AFC West titles and earned a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII with on Sunday, November 22 at Soldier Field. It will also be an opportunity for new Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase to prove he can win with Jay Cutler behind center like he did with Manning.
The Broncos will have a quick turnaround to begin week 2 as division play starts on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos swept the Chiefs last season and haven't lost to their division rival in the Manning era.
Other highlights of the 2015 season is a week 8 Sunday night game between the league's last two MVP's, Manning and Aaron Rodgers. The next week Manning returns to Indianapolis for just the second time since his departure to Denver to play the Colts. The Broncos will also have a week 16 home game on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Broncos will need to perform well on the road as they face four of their first six games away from Sports Authority Field at Mile High against the Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, and Cleveland Browns. Other road games will include their annual stop in San Diego against the Chargers in week 13 and a tough trek to Pittsburgh for a week 15 challenge against the Steelers.
The Broncos will have an opportunity to finish strong at the end of the season with four of their final six at home against the Patriots, Raiders, Bengals and the finale with the Chargers.
The bye week will come in week 6 before the Broncos begin the month of November, their toughest month of the season. In November they will face the Packers, Colts, Chiefs, Bears and Patriots. Denver's playoff hopes will depend on their performance through the gauntlet of November games.
|WK
|Date
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Opponent
|Remarks
|1
|Sept. 13
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|Ravens
|Gary Kubiak gets old team to make Broncos head coaching debut against.
|2
|Sept. 17
|6:25 PM
|CBS/NFL
|@ Chiefs
|Broncos have not lost to Chiefs since Tebow was QB in 2011.
|3
|Sept. 27
|6:30 PM
|NBC
|@ Lions
|CJ Anderson won't have to worry about Ndamukong Suh clogging the middle.
|4
|Oct. 4
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|Vikings
|Will Wade Phillips have to worry about Adrian Peterson running out of the Vikings backfield?
|5
|Oct. 11
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|@ Raiders
|Will the Broncos leave Oakland saying, "next year in LA?"
|6
|Oct. 18
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|@ Browns
|Browns can't get offense to match excellent defense. TJ Ward should have a great homecoming.
|7
|Oct. 25
|-
|-
|BYE
|8
|Nov. 1
|6:30 PM
|NBC
|Packers
|Last two MVP's duke it out. Aaron Rodgers' first visit to Denver as Manning looks to capture Fmr. Packer Brett Favre's career wins and passing yards record.
|9
|Nov. 8
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|@ Colts
|Peyton heads back to Indy for second time against a revamped Colts offense.
|10
|Nov. 15
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|Chiefs
|Last season the Broncos rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter and snuffed out a potential Chiefs comeback in week 2 at Denver.
|11
|Nov. 22
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|@ Bears
|Bears head coach John Fox and offensive coordinator Adam Gase want to prove they don't need #18 to win.
|12
|Nov. 29
|6:30 PM
|NBC
|Patriots
|17th and final regular season meeting between Manning and Brady? If so, it's been wonderful to see.
|13
|Dec. 06
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|@ Chargers
|Rumors persist about Phillip Rivers and Chargers leaving San Diego.
|14
|Dec. 13
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|Raiders
|Jack Del Rio back in Denver, this time as Raiders head coach. Will the intensity of the Raiders-Broncos rivalry return?
|15
|Dec. 20
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|@ Steelers
|Emmanuel Sanders gets his homecoming in a season of homecomings. Sanders has become the receiving threat the Steelers didn't believe they had.
|16
|Dec. 28
|6:30 PM
|ESPN
|Bengals
|The Bengals treated Vance Joseph terribly by not allowing their defensive backs coach to take the Broncos defensive coordinator job.
|17
|Jan. 3
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|Chargers
|Will this be the last game ever against the franchise known as the San Diego Chargers?