Denver Broncos On Road To Take On Houston Texans In Preseason Matchup

Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas, and DeMarcus Ware are the headliners making their first preseason start on Saturday night as the Denver Broncos head to NRG Stadium to take on J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans.

Manning is expected to play at least a quarter, possibly the half, in his first action of the preseason. He will have one-half of his receiving duo in the game as Emmanuel Sanders is still nursing a hamstring injury and will be kept out of the game as a precaution.

Head Coach Gary Kubiak returns to Houston for the first time since he was the head man there from 2006-2013.

Denver Broncos (1-0) vs Houston Texans (1-0)

Preseason Week 2 - 08/22/15

Time: 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT

TV: KTVD in Denver; KTRK in Houston

Location: NRG Stadium

Line: Texans -3.5 (Westgate Superbook)

Denver Broncos

2014 Record

Overall:

12-4 (AFC West Champions)

Home:

8-0

Road:

4-4

Last Game: Denver Broncos 22 Seattle Seahawks 20.

The Broncos began their preseason schedule at a rainy CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Minus Peyton Manning and several other veterans who were given the night off, the Broncos offense and defense performed well. Brock Osweiler had his best performance behind center as a Bronco, completing 15 of 20 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. The defense racked up seven sacks including two of Russell Wilson. The biggest being a strip sack of Wilson by Von Miller deep in Seattle territory that led to a turnover.

Houston Texans

2014 Record

Overall:

9-7 (Second, AFC South)

Home:

5-3

Road:

4-4

Last Game: San Francisco 49ers 10 Houston Texans 23.

The Texans search for a starting quarterback and running back to replace the injured Arian Foster began with their preseason week one victory over the 49ers at home. Brian Hoyer got the start and was 2-for-4 for 67 yards and one touchdown. Hoyer's touchdown came in his only series of the game on a 58-yard pass to Cecil Shorts. Ryan Mallett followed and completed his first eight passes to finish 10-of-11 for 90 yards. Running back Alfred Blue, who will likely start on opening day, ran for 59 yards on nine carries that included a first quarter sprint of 32 yards.

Last Time Met:

08/23/14 at Sports Authority Field. Texans 18 Broncos 17.

The last meeting between the two teams in week 3 of the 2014 preseason was highlighted by a confrontation between Manning and former Texans safety D.J. Swearinger following a Broncos touchdown in the second quarter. Earlier in the drive Swearinger was flagged for unnecessary roughness after he laid a big hit on former Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker. Welker was forced to leave the game with a concussion. The two teams had practiced together in the days leading up to the game and friction between Manning and Swearinger had developed. Manning confronted Swearinger in the end zone which resulted in a rare taunting penalty against the Denver quarterback.

What to watch for:

1. Can the Broncos offensive line with the "baby blockers" continue to grow as a cohesive unit and protect Manning?

The starting five lineman consisting of rookies Ty Sambrailo and Max Garcia, 2014 practice player Matt Paradis, and veterans Louis Vasquez and Ryan Harris performed well in their first preseason game against the Seahawks. After giving up a sack on the second snap of the game due to miscommunication between Sambrailo and Garcia, the line worked well together the rest of the half.

Last week was backup Brock Osweiler getting the start at quarterback. This week the line will be protecting the 39-year old Peyton Manning. They will be under a large magnifying glass as the Broncos season will be riding on their ability to protect the future Hall of Famer against the likes of Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

2. How will Peyton Manning look in the Kubiak offense?

Manning has had a great training camp. Broncos wide receivers are unanimous in their belief that Manning's passes have a zip they haven't seen since he has been with the team. New head coach Gary Kubiak has been resting the veterans and that rest along with the new offense seems to have revitalized the 39-year old quarterback.

For the first time in his career Manning will be directing a offense mostly from the huddle. It will be interesting to see how much audibilizing and checks he will now be calling from the line.

3. Will the Broncos pass rush continue to rack up the sacks?

The Broncos collected seven sacks against the Seahawks in the first preseason game without DeMarcus Ware in the lineup. Against the Texans Ware will be starting and the Broncos defense will have their pass rush tandem of Ware and Von Miller together for the first time this year. Add in top draft pick Shane Ray and the Broncos are loaded with pass rushing talent. The Texans have a quarterback battle between Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett and they should expect a lot of pressure from the Broncos linebackers.

4. It's a reunion game for both teams.

The Broncos and Texans are well cross pollinated as both teams have coaches and players who spent time on the other team.

Former Texans

Head coach Gary Kubiak, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, linebackers coach Reggie Herring, quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, defensive line coach Bill Kollar, tight ends coach Brian Pariani, assistant wide receivers coach Marc Lubick, tight end Owen Daniels, defensive end Antonio Smith, fullback James Casey, and tackle Ryan Harris.

Former Broncos

Special teams coach Bob Ligashesky, safety Rahim Moore, and linebacker Mike Mohamed.

Spotlight on:

Left Tackle Ty Sambrailo

Sambrailo will be protecting Peyton Manning's blind side and can expect to be tested early and often by J.J. Watt and company. The Broncos second round draft pick had a rough day last Tuesday as Broncos linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller roughed him during practice. Broncos coaches shook off Sambrailo's Tuesday as a learning experience that will help him against the Texans. Ware and Miller have both praised Sambrailo's athleticism and toughness and coaches remain high on his potential as a left tackle. Saturday night will be his biggest test yet considering it will be Manning behind center and the Broncos hope for another Super Bowl run Sambrailo will be protecting.