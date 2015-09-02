Arizona Cardinals Matchup With Denver Broncos In Preseason Finale

The Arizona Cardinals head to Sports Authority Field at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos in the preseason finale. Both teams will be resting their starters as backups and rookies battle for their NFL lives. The final 22 cuts will come on Friday and Saturday as teams reduce their rosters to the required 53 players.


Running back Juwan Thompson #40 of the Denver Broncos runs for a fourth-quarter eight-yard rushing touchdown, his first career touchdown, against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 5, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.
(Oct. 4, 2014 - Source: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images North America)

Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos

Preseason Week 4 - 09/03/15

Time: 9 PM ET/ 7 PM MT

TV: KTVD in Denver; ABC 15 in Phoenix

Location: Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium

Line: Broncos -6 (Westgate Superbook)

Arizona Cardinals

2015 Preseason Record

Overall:

1-2 (Tied-First, NFC West)

Home:

0-2

Road:

1-0

Last Game: Oakland Raiders 23 Arizona Cardinals 30

Carson Palmer spent most of the time running for his life from an aggressive Raiders defense that sacked the Cardinals quarterback three times and intercepted him twice. Palmer finished his final game of the preseason 8 for 22 for 103 yards. The Cardinals offense would score the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter when quarterback Logan Thomas directed a nine play, 91-yard drive.

The Cardinals first string defense held the Raiders to five field goals in the first half. The Raiders were unable to get into the endzone for their only touchdown of the game until the fourth quarter.


Andre Ellington #38 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Ray-Ray Armstrong #57 of the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on August 30, 2015 in Oakland, California.
(Aug. 29, 2015 - Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)

Denver Broncos

2015 Preseason Record

Overall:

3-0 (First, AFC West)

Home:

0-0

Road:

2-0

Last Game: San Francisco 49ers 12 Denver Broncos 19

The Broncos first string offense chewed up yards but failed to score a touchdown in it's one-half of work. Peyton Manning was 14 for 21 for 121 yards and an interception thrown in the endzone. The offensive line suffered lapses in it's protection as the 49ers sacked Manning three times.

The other side of the ball was a different story as Denver's new 3-4 defense continued to have a terrific preseason, sacking Colin Kaepernick twice, including a sack that resulted in a safety, and allowing just 13 yards of passing in the first half.

Last Meeting: 10/05/14- Cardinals 20 Broncos 41

The Broncos had a record setting day against the Cardinals the last time the two teams met in Week 5 of the 2014 season. Manning threw for 479 yards and four touchdowns that included his 500th career TD. Demaryius Thomas caught eight passes for a franchise record 226 yards and former Bronco Wes Welker's seven catches gave him 854 career receptions, a NFL record for an undrafted player.

Injuries hampered the Cardinals in the game as backup QB Drew Stanton, who was starting in place of the injured Palmer, went out with a concussion in the third quarter. Logan Thomas entered the game and on his third series connected with Andre Ellington for a 81-yard touchdown. The Cardinals defense gave up a record 568 yards to the Broncos in the game.

The Broncos improved their record to 3-1 while the Cardinals dropped to 3-1.


Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos makes a reception against the San Francisco 49ers during preseason action at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 29, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 19-12.
(Aug. 28, 2015 - Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America)

What to watch for:

Battle for Cardinals third string quarterback.

Phillip Sims and Logan Thomas will need to separate themselves from the other in their half of play on Thursday night.

Thomas, who served as the third quarterback last season, was the hero of the Cardinals win over the Oakland Raiders on Saturday with his game winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Thomas was 3 for 5 for 65 yards that included a 38-yard pass to Ifeanyi Momah.

Sims, an undrafted free agent signee, was 3 for 4 for 29 yards and a touchdown. On four of the six drives Sims has quarterbacked the Cardinals have scored. Sims will get the start against the Broncos as he hopes to go from a walk on tryout to third string quarterback in just four months.


Quarterback Phillip Sims #1 of the Arizona Cardinals scrambles with the football during the fourth quarter of the pre-season NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 15, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 34-19.
(Aug. 14, 2015 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)

Montee Ball hopes to get it together and outshine Juwan Thompson for the Broncos third running back.

Ball came into training camp hopeful of regaining the starting job he lost to C.J. Anderson last season. Dedicating himself to a new offseason training program, Ball wanted to prove to the Broncos that he was once again the power runner that Denver was so high on when they drafted him out of Wisconsin last year. Instead Ball has slid from second on the depth chart to fourth.

Ball has looked hesitant and confused during his rushes. Instead of running hard and making his cuts naturally, Ball appears as if he is trying to think through the play instead of just playing. He has lost the confidence of head coach Gary Kubiak and is in danger of being one of the final 22 cuts by Saturday if a trade can't be worked out first.


Running back Montee Ball #28 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 14, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 24-17.
(Sept. 13, 2014 - Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America)

Goals of the Cardinals and Broncos:

Both teams are looking to accomplish similar things in the final game of the preseason. Both want to limit injuries, evaluate their bubble players, and come away with something that will give them a positive boost as they head into Week 1 of the regular season.

Team Leaders
Passing C/ATT YDS COMP % YDS/ATT Long TD INT Sacks Rating
Carson Palmer 15/33 268 45.5 8.1 57 1 2 5 58.6
Brock Osweiler 37/56 376 66.1 6.7 57 2 1 1 89.6
Rushing CAR YDS YDS/ATT Long TD
David Johnson 17 64 3.8 13 0
Ronnie Hillman 21 155 7.4 23 0
Receiving REC YDS YDS/REC Long TD
Brittan Golden 8 68 8.5 15 0
Virgil Green 7 65 9.3 17 1
Tackles Total Solo
Harold Jones-Quartey 12 12
David Bruton 11 10
Sacks Total
Kareem Martin 1
Darius Kilgo 2
Interceptions Total YDS YDS/INT Long TD
Cariel Brooks 1 81 81 81 1
None 0 0 0 0 0
Kick Returns Number Yards AVG Long TD
Jaxon Shipley 6 178 29.7 56 0
Omar Bolden 2 62 31 33 0
Punt Returns Number Fair Catches AVG Long TD
Jaxon Shipley 2 1 10.5 12 0
Omar Bolden 3 0 1.7 7 0
Kicking FGM/ATT PCT Long XP/ATT PCT Points
Chandler Catanzaro 4/7 57.1 53 6/6 100 18
Brandon McManus 6/7 85.7 52 1/1 100 19
Punting Punts AVG Long Touchbacks
Drew Butler 4 46.3 52 1
Britton Colquitt 11 43.6 62 0

Omar Bolden #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Andre Caldwell #12 after making a tackle against the Indianapolis Colts during a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado.
(Jan. 10, 2015 - Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America)

Standings
NFC West W L T PCT PF PA Home Road Streak
San Francisco 49ers 1 2 0 .333 45 48 1-0 0-2 L1
Seattle Seahawks 1 2 0 .333 49 51 0-1 1-1 W1
Arizona Cardinals 1 2 0 .333 68 79 0-2 1-0 W1
St. Louis Rams 0 3 0 .000 31 69 0-1 0-2 L3
AFC West W L T PCT PF PA Home Road Streak
Denver Broncos 3 0 0 1.000 55 42 1-0 2-0 W3
Kansas City Chiefs 3 0 0 1.000 82 42 2-0 1-0 W3
San Diego Chargers 2 1 0 .667 54 42 1-1 1-0 L1
Oakland Raiders 1 2 0 .333 53 53 1-1 0-1 L2
