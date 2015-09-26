Luke McCown Gets First NFL Start Since 2011 With New Orleans Saints

Were the guys at Verizon correct all along? Luke McCown had some National advertising earlier this year saying if the backup generators were in the regular rotation, that they would have an opportunity to do something special. Can Luke McCown do something special if he is given an opportunity to start? Well that is something that we are all going to find out about this week. That is because Drew Brees was hurt in the week two loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In case you missed it, here is the advertisement that they have been showing during many NFL games.

It is indeed a quite humorous take on something that Verizon cares about, and the fact that McCown is getting a start probably makes this all the more entertaining for their advertising dollars, because Luke McCown surely doesn't have any other National advertising campaigns.

Anyway, Drew Brees will be missing the week three contest on Sunday when they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to face the Carolina Panthers (2-0). He could have played, but when they were testing his arm strength during Friday's final practice session, they found that Drew Brees wasn't able to generate a high enough measure of velocity on his throws. That was enough for Sean Payton to trust his backup to take over and be able to run the offense. Hopefully he is able to do something special to help the New Orleans Saints (0-2) find their first win of the season after back to back losses to the Arizona Cardinals and the Buccaneers in the first two weeks.

Luke McCown's record as a starting quarterback has been 2-7. He last started a game for the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin the 2011 season, when he started two games for the team, played quite awful, and was benched in favor of the unknown rookie that is now a known draft bust in Blaine Gabbert. Before that, his last NFL start dates all the way to filling in for an injured Jeff Garcia back in 2007.

Hopefully the Saints are prepared for a few games with Luke McCown at quarterback, as he is currently the starter for week three and depending on Brees' injury, he could be there quite a bit longer.