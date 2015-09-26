Luke McCown Gets First NFL Start Since 2011 With New Orleans Saints

Were the guys at Verizon correct all along? Luke McCown had some National advertising earlier this year saying if the backup generators were in the regular rotation, that they would have an opportunity to do something special. Can Luke McCown do something special if he is given an opportunity to start? Well that is something that we are all going to find out about this week. That is because Drew Brees was hurt in the week two loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In case you missed it, here is the advertisement that they have been showing during many NFL games.