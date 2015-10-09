New York Giants - San Francisco 49ers: Week Five Preview

New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers

Time: October 11th , 8:30 ET

Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ

Line: New York Giants (-7.0)

The New York Giants come in to their week five game on a hot streak looking to make it three wins in a row against the lowly San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants are coming off an absolute beatdown of the Buffalo Bills, a game in which they completely outplayed the Bills in every phase of the game.

Keep the Hot Streak Going

The Giants will look to improve their win streak to three games and get to 3-2 on the season. The Giants could also find themselves in a position they have not been familiar with in previous years. With a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss, the Giants will be in first place in the NFC East. To get to first the Giants will have to contain Colin Kaepernick and the rest of the 49ers on Sunday night.

Injury Report:

DE Robert Ayers- The Giants top pass rusher will miss his third consecutive game due to a lingering hamstring injury.

WR Victor Cruz- After appearing ready to comeback next week, Cruz re-injured his calf midway through the week. We will have to wait a little longer to see the return of Victor Cruz as he is out for Sunday's game.

LB Devon Kennard- After an impressive week 4 showing, Kennard will miss his first game this year due to a hamstring injury he suffered late in the team's win over the Bills.

DE George Selvie- The first year Giant will miss his first game of the 2015 season due to a calf injury.

LB Jonathan Cassilas- The first year Giant and possible Kennard replacement is listed as questionable due to a calf injury. If he is unable to go, the Giants will be in a tough position on Sunday.

CB Jayron Hosley- The Giants slot corner is listed as questionable for the team's game on Sunday. He passed the concussion protocol and should be good to go for Sunday night.

CB Trumaine McBride- Another Giants corner, another injury. The young corner is listed questionable with a groin injury. If he can't go, the team will be exceptionally thin at that position.

DT Markus Kuhn- The Giants DT is listed as probable with a knee injury. Kuhn has missed the teams last 2 games.

OT Ereck Flowers- The Giants rookie tackle is listed as probable with an ankle injury.

Matchup to Watch:

Colin Kaepernick - Giants defense:

Many people know the Giants have struggled mightily against mobile quarterbacks in years past. This year has been different.

After shutting down Bills QB Tyrod Taylor last week the Giants will look to do the same against Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has struggled this year including throwing 5 interceptions in his last two games, while throwing no touchdowns. The Giants defense this year currently leads the NFL in run defense allowing just under 70 yards per game and will hope for that to continue against the Niners on Sunday.

Other Notes:

Ahmad Brooks to miss game for the 49ers- The star Niners linebacker will miss this weeks game due to the sudden death of his sister.

Giants special teams has been incredible- Giants kicker Josh Brown has been superb this season connecting on all 10 of his field goal attempts this year, while new punter Brad Wing leads the NFL with eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Manning plays familiar foe- Eli Manning is 5-2 in his career against the 49ers and will look to improve on that this week.

Prediction:

This game really will never be close at any point with the exception of the opening kickoff. The Giants should come into this game fired up, especially with a chance to take over as the NFC East leaders. Manning will have a huge game as well as the Giants defense feasting on mistakes by Kaepernick.

Giants 38, 49ers, 20