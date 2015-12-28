Should The Green Bay Packers Trade Eddie Lacy?

The Green Bay Packers running game is struggling to find relevance, especially with Eddie Lacy not showcasing his talents that made ESPN over hype him coming into the 2015 season.

Yes, injuries to Lacy and the offensive line do play a part in his lack of production. However, even when Lacy is at his "healthiest" he still looks like he is content with rushing for three yards or less every carry. Because of his struggles, the Packers must begin thinking about a solution for Lacy. While it is extreme, the thought of trading away Lacy for draft picks or another running back is not the worst idea moving forward.

Let's imagine for a moment, that Ted Thompson decides to surprise everyone and trade away Lacy for a couple draft picks, leaving the Packers in a bind at running back. James Starks has his contract running out this season, making him a free agent, while John Crockett is the only other running back on the Green Bay depth chart, but his contract also runs out this season.

Let's assume the Packers decide to play the free agent market. More than likely, Starks gets re-signed due to his productive season. Leaving spots for one or two other backs to come in and compete for the starting job. According to spotrac.com, there are multiple mid-level players available in 2016 that Green Bay should pursue.

The two names that immediately jump out as possible replacements are Chicago Bears veteran running back Matt Forte and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin. Mix in Chris Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals and Chris Ivory of the New York Jets, and you have a decent group of players to improve a fumbling, bumbling Packers run game. Another outside player to consider is Kansas City Chiefs newcomer, Charcandrick West. All five players bring a different level of experience and talent that could severely help Green Bay.

Honestly, Green Bay will hold onto Lacy and continue riding out his injury, inconsistent ways for at least another season or two. The best case scenario Packer fans can expect is a new back drafted in 2016 and maybe a lower-level player signed in free agency.

The market is full of players that hold tremendous upside, it just comes back to the same issue that always plagues Green Bay, will Ted Thompson actually pull the trigger? The honest answer is no. It will not happen this season or probably next.

If Green Bay want's to move past their issues on offense and find the next Ahman Green or even Dorsey Levens, then Lacy needs to lose some weight and start acting like a professional. Otherwise, give the Packers any other back in the league and expect better results moving forward.