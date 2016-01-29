Cleveland Browns' Jim Donovan Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Last night the 16th annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards banquet was held at the Renaissance Hotel ballroom in downtown Cleveland. The event was hosted by Desmond Howard, a Super Bowl MVP and Heisman Trophy recipient. At the banquet, Jim Donovan, Cleveland Browns play-by-play announcer received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jim Donovan joined WKYC Channel 3 in 1985 and has been in charge of the Browns' play-by-play radio commentary since 1999. Donovan graduated from Boston University in 1978 and worked for WJON in Minnesota to start his career.

This author met Jim Donovan at a fan appreciation day event at the Cleveland Convention Center across from FirstEnergy Stadium. At the event the Browns had Jim Donovan along with the color commentator, Doug Dieken, and other Browns media professionals such as Nathan Zegura. The Browns analysts discussed the state of the Browns during training camp and positional battles. This author had the honor of meeting and talking to Jim Donovan, who was and is a class act, not shying away from meeting all of his fans and talking to them about the Browns.

In this video from clevelandbrowns.com, Donovan recalls his favorite play call from his time as the Cleveland Browns' play-by-play commentator. Most Browns fans recall Donovan's famous, "Run, William, run!" when rookie running back William Green broke away from the Atlanta Falcons defense in the last game of the 2002 season whilst fighting for an AFC Wild Card playoff spot.

Jim Donovan recounts one of his greatest calls in Browns History. He is honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.