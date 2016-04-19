Agent Drew Rosenhaus officially terminates relationship with Johnny Manziel

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, sports agent Drew Rosenhaus has officially terminated his business relationship with troubled ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback, Johnny Manziel.

Last Wednesday, Rosenhaus told Schefter that he spoke with Manziel and told him that he was dropping him as a client, and if Manziel went to rehab, he would reverse his termination.

"I have informed him that if he takes the immediate steps I have outlined for him, that I will rescind the termination and continue to represent him," Rosenhaus said. "Otherwise the termination will become permanent. There is a five-day window for me to rescind the termination. I'm hoping he takes the necessary steps to get his life back on track."

In Drew Rosenhaus' 27-year career as an agent, Manziel has been the first player he has ever had to fire, he is also the second agent to drop Manziel as a client in two months. Erik Burkhardt terminated his business relationship with Manziel. "Accountability is the foundation of any relationship, and without it, the function of my work is counterproductive," said Burkhardt when he made his decision on Manziel.

Manziel partying at Coachella Music Festival Raj Chudgar/Twitter

Not A Stranger To The Drama

According to the New York Post, Manziel was seen drinking and partying at Coachella Music Festival over the weekend, where he rented out and trashed a mansion, causing over $32k in damages.

Manziel is also expected to be in front of a Grand Jury on Thursday, with a decision on his fate as early as monday in regards to the domestic violence charge he faces in Dallas.

Manziel was drafted in 2014 as the second Browns 1st round choice at No. 22, his career since has been plagued by off-the-field issues and was officially released from the Browns roster in March.