Seattle Seahawks best odds to win Super Bowl LI

It’s only been the first quarter of the season and there are still 12 games to be played plus the playoffs, but the Seattle Seahawks have the best odds of reaching Super Bowl LI after just four games being played. Football Outsiders released their weekly list of Super Bowl odds earlier this week and Seattle finds themselves at the top.

Seattle has 20.7% chance

According to Football Outsiders, the Seahawks have a 20.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl this year in Houston, Texas. On top of that, they have a 33.2% chance of making it to the Super Bowl, a 51.7% chance of winning the NFC Championship, a 74.2% chance of winning the NFC West and an 86.6% chance of making the playoffs. The Minnesota Vikings have the best odds to have home field advantage at 28.6% while the Seahawks come in at 27.4%. The next team that has the best chance of making the playoffs is the Vikings as they come in at 86.2%.

Not so fast my friend

In Las Vegas, the New England Patriots still have the best odds to win Super Bowl LI | Source: Lynne Sladky - Associated Press

Las Vegas is not as keen on Seattle as the Football Outsiders are. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has them at 7-to-1 behind the New England Patriots (4-to-1) and Green Bay Packers (6-to-1). It’s important to note that their odds have increased since the season began as they were listed at 8-to-1.

Easy Schedule

One reason that Seattle could be at such a high percentage is the schedule they have played in the first quarter of the season. They defeated the Miami Dolphins (12-10), lost to the Los Angeles Rams (9-6), blew out the San Francisco 49ers (37-18) and handled the New York Jets (27-17). They currently are 3-1 and are second in the NFC West behind the Rams as they have a better division record than the Seahawks and they beat them head to head as mentioned above.

What’s next?

The Seahawks are off this week before they return home to face the Atlanta Falcons on October 16th. A Falcons team that just had their wide receiver Julio Jones catch 12 balls for 300 yards. The Seahawks will have their work cut out for them in Week Six if they want to stay at the top of Football Outsiders rankings.