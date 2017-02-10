Seattle Seahawks sign Blair Walsh

The Seattle Seahawks have added another player to their roster when they announced they have signed kicker Blair Walsh. Yes, that Blair Walsh that missed a chip shot 27-yard field goal during the 2016 NFL Playoffs against these very Seahawks when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. The terms of the Walsh deal have not been announced.

Does this mean the end of Stephen Hauschka?

Stephen Hauschka has been a member of the Seahawks since the 2011 season. Until the 2016 NFL season, he was one of the most accurate kickers in the league. 2016 was a season to forget for Hauschka as he missed seven PATs and four field goals this season.

One of those missed field goals was from 28-yards out which would have given the Seahawks a win in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals. The game ended in a tie and ultimately cost the Seahawks a first-round bye in this past season’s playoffs.

Hauschka just completed a three-year, $8.5 million contract. He will be one of 14 unrestricted free agents for Seattle heading into free agency. The Seahawks could bring back Hauschka for the 2017 NFL season and have the two compete for the roster spot during training camp and preseason.

Walsh had a bad year in 2016