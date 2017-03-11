New England Patriots acquire Brandin Cooks in blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Saints

For the past few days and even weeks, there were multiple reports of a potential deal between the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints that would send wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the defending Super Bowl champions.

That report is no longer a rumor as it is now official.

The Patriots made another major splash early into the 2017 NFL new year as they traded their first-round and third-round picks (32 and 103) to the New Orleans Saints for Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round selection (118).

Patriots continue to make moves

The Patriots continue to make major moves just days into free agency. Today, the team acquired Cooks after making multiple roster moves yesterday. On Thursday the team signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a luxurious 5-year, $65 million deal. New England also resigned defensive tackle Alan Branch along with safety Durron Harmon. They acquired tight end Dwayne Allen as well, after losing Martellus Bennett and traded for defensive end Kony Early earlier today.

Cooks is just another piece to the puzzle for New England as they look to win their third Super Bowl in the past four seasons. He is under contract for 2017 at the low rate of $1.56 million, with the Patriots now holding a fifth-year option for about $8.5 million in 2018.

What now for the Saints?

For the Saints, the move is not bad by any means. There were reports that Cooks grew frustrated in his role last season and would possibly want a trade. With other young playmakers like Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, and Coby Fleener, it became easier for the Saints to move on from Cooks which is what they did today. The team also added free agent Ted Ginn Jr. The offense has excelled the past few seasons and now with more money to spend the Saints could look to the defensive side of the ball for some help this offseason.