San Francisco 49ers line backer Reuben Foster (56) warms up during the organized team activities training event at the SAP Performance Facility in Levi's Stadium. |Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports|

NFL may discipline Reuben Foster following disciplinary action from the court

Following the results from his recent legal troubles, the NFL may decide future discipline troubled linebacker Rueben Foster.

richard-martinez
Richard Martinez

On Wednesday, it was announced that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been sentenced to probation and community service as part of his sentencing for a misdemeanor weapons charge. 

Per David Lombardi of the Athletic, Foster received two years of probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines after pleading no contest.

In February, Foster was arrested and charged with suspicion of domestic violence, making criminal threats and possession of an assault weapon.

In May, a California judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to continue with domestic violence charges against Foster and his possession of an assault weapon charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. 

Foster returned to the team following the dismissal of the domestic violence charges.

Possible discipline from the league

Shane Vereen #34 of the New York Giants is tackled by Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers. |Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images North America|
 Even though Foster was present for the 49ers OTA's, the NFL may decide to further discipline the troubled linebacker.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is mulling a multi-game suspension.

After being drafted 31st overall by San Francisco in 2017, Foster recorded 72 total tackles in 10 games as a rookie.  

 

