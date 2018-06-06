NFL may discipline Reuben Foster following disciplinary action from the court

On Wednesday, it was announced that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been sentenced to probation and community service as part of his sentencing for a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Per David Lombardi of the Athletic, Foster received two years of probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines after pleading no contest.

In February, Foster was arrested and charged with suspicion of domestic violence, making criminal threats and possession of an assault weapon.

In February, Foster was arrested and charged with suspicion of domestic violence, making criminal threats and possession of an assault weapon.

In May, a California judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to continue with domestic violence charges against Foster and his possession of an assault weapon charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Foster returned to the team following the dismissal of the domestic violence charges.

Possible discipline from the league

Even though Foster was present for the 49ers OTA's, the NFL may decide to further discipline the troubled linebacker.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is mulling a multi-game suspension.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is mulling a multi-game suspension.

After being drafted 31st overall by San Francisco in 2017, Foster recorded 72 total tackles in 10 games as a rookie.