Week 15 NFL Mock Draft

Round One

1) Oakland Raiders

After trading Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, finding Mack's replacement should be the Raiders number one priority. In this scenario, they get their guy with the first pick in the draft.

After having surgery due to a core muscle injury sustained during Ohio State's third game of the season against TCU, Bosa did not return to the school. However, there was enough footage to gage just how good Bosa could be in the NFL

During his time at Ohio State, Nick Bosa proved he could be as dominant as his brother Joey is for the Los Angeles Chargers. Bosa accumulated 17.5 sacks with 29 tackles for a loss in his first two seasons. In 2017, Bosa had 16 tackles for a loss, including eight and a half sacks with two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He uses his speed and power to get past defenders and get to the quarterback. He also makes it difficult for the opposing offense to get a run game started as he sets the edge with efficiency.

With the addition of Bosa, Jon Gruden has his first defensive pillar in place for the foreseeable future.

2) San Francisco 49ers

After missing out on Nick Bosa, the 49ers address their edge needs with Kentucky's Josh Allen.

Allen played mostly at outside linebacker the past two seasons but has some experience at defensive end and middle linebacker. The 2018 Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient finished the season with 84 tackles, 14 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. For his career, Allen has 28.5 sacks and 11 force fumbles for the Kentucky Wildcats, helping Kentucky to a 9-3 record and finished 16 in the AP College Football Rankings.

With Allen on the outside, it creates opportunity for Solomon Thomas to finally break out as there won't be as much double team blocks. DeForest Buckner would also benefit as he would see one-on-one matches in the middle. Arik Armstead is what opposing offensive lines have to deal with on the other side. Allen would create havoc on the age for the likes of David Johnson, Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman and Alvin Kamara in 2019.

3) Arizona Cardinals

Following the 17-3 loss to the Detroit Lions it became apparent that the Arizona Cardinals need to address the wide receiver position. Larry Fitzgerald only has 52 catches for 563 yards while Christian Kirk had his rookie season cut short due to injury. J.J. Nelson maybe performing better lately but it maybe to little, too late. Trent Sherfield had a breakout performance but still has lot to prove these next few games. Local talent N'Keal Harry seems to make the most sense for the Cardinals at No. 3.

The last time the Cardinals picked a wide receiver at No. 3, it turned out to be a franchise changing decision (just ask Larry Fitzgerald). At 6-4, 213 pounds, Harry is a big receiver that has speed and agility to create or extend plays. During his time with the Sun Devils, Harry caught 213 passes for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns. He recorded 3,033 yards from scrimmage and made a catch that was reminiscent of Odell Beckham.

Putting Harry and Kirk together would give the Cardinals the duo that Fitzgerald and former second-round pick Anquan Boldin were when they were drafted a year apart (Boldin, 2003 & Fitzgerald, 2004). Harry's play-making ability would go a long way in developing Josh Rosen.

4) Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen set in place at quarterback, it is up to the Buffalo Bills to go and get him some protection. With Jordan Mills set for free agency, Alabama's Jonah Williams would be a solid replacement.

Considered the best offensive lineman in this year's class, Williams has started every game since his freshman season, going up against some of the best the SEC has to offer. He has made the First-Team All-SEC the past two seasons and was Second-Team All-SEC in 2016. Williams was the recipient of the 2018 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the best blocker in college football.

Williams would prevent Allen from being hit so often while helping receivers to get open down the field. Whether it be LeSean McCoy, Chris Ivory, or someone else the Bills draft, the running game could develop for the Bills with Williams out in front.

5) New York Jets

The Jets biggest need this offseason will be to find someone to play on the other side of Leonard Williams. Clelin Ferrell should be the guy that Jets take with this pick.

The 6-5, 260 pound monster would be great on the other side of Williams. The 2018 Ted Hendricks Award Winner and ACC Defensive Player of the Year finished his career at Clemson with 158 tackles and 26 sacks. Ferrell forced four fumbles for his career and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

With his size, speed, athleticism and strength, Ferrell has an excellent skill set to be an impactful defensive end with double-digit-sack potential as a pro. In a division that features Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill, a player like Ferrell would be a great asset to have.

6) Jacksonville Jaguars

Coming into the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were not expected to be drafting this high. The organization had hopes of returning to the playoffs and possibly challenging for the AFC Crown.

It is no secret that Blake Bortles is the reason for most of the offensive woes the Jaguars have played through. Bortles clearly regressed this year and could be on his way out of Jacksonville when the season is over. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock could be the quarterback that the Jaguars hoped Bortles would be.

During his time at Missouri, Lock completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 11,820 yards and 96 touchdowns. In 2017, Lock set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns and yards per attempt. He has the arm that some coaches dream about as he makes 50-yard completions look easy. In 2017, Lock threw two 63-yard touchdowns against Georgia and made it look easy.

As a dual threat quarterback, Lock has rushed for 407 yards and nine touchdowns for his career at Missouri.

With speedsters Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole on the outside, there is a chance Lock could connect on a big play down the field. DJ Chark over the middle and Leonard Fournette running things in the back field, the Jaguars offense has the possibility to return to form.

Lock would have to go up against solid defenses that are the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. Lock vs. Luck would be fun to say and watch twice a year as well.

7) Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have had trouble creating pressure and getting to the quarterback. As of this writing, the Falcons are 27th in the NFL in sacks. With anchor Grady Jarrett set for free agency, the Falcons will try to keep the 26-year-old pass rusher on the team. Whether Jarrett stays or leaves, the Falcons will need to find someone to improve the defensive line. Ed Oliver could be that guy.

At 6-3, 292 pounds, the Houston Cougar has 192 tackles, 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles for his career. There is an injury risk that follows Oliver, as he was injured during the season. He would return after missing four games but aggravated that same knee against Memphis.

If the Falcons do go Oliver here, their hope is they would get the 2017 John Outland Trophy Winning/ACC Defensive Player of the Year disruptive defensive tackle. Not the guy that argued with his coach on the sideline on national TV. With Oliver and Jarrett in the fold, they could have a lot of fun chasing Cam Newton, Drew Brees and Jameis Winston twice a year.

8) Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are in the same position as the Falcons. Ziggy Ansah is playing on the franchise tag and could leave the team in free agency. Even if Ansah does resign with the team, the Lions should find someone to play on the other side. Brain Burns is the pick here.

Burns has explosive speed off the edge which allows him to utilize his natural pass-rush ability. His size and athleticism allow him to dodge blockers and get to the running back.

Having Burns chasing after Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook and Jordan Howard would improve an already talented run game for the Lions. Combining Burns talent with Jarrad Davis and Devon Kennard and the Lions could form one of the underrated linebacking groups in the NFL.

9) New York Giants

Yes, the New York Giants need a quarterback. But, they Giants could use this pick to address another major need on the roster. Like Landon Collins is to the Giants' safeties, Andraez "Greedy" Williams could evolve and be the leader of the Giants cornerbacks.

Williams possesses shut down corner capability. He doesn't allow receivers to create much separation and can recover whiteout being burned on vertical routes. On top of his physical skills, Williams has an impressive mental makeup as an instinctive player. He is smart to look back for the ball at the right time. Williams also adeptly reads receivers' eyes and hands to get turned around in order to find the football. His good vision and comfort to not panic when the ball is thrown at him lead to him being in excellent position to make plays on the football, which he does routinely.



Williams has excellent ball skills, and it is very dangerous to throw at him as he is a real threat to pick passes off with nice hands. While at LSU, Williams deflected 19 passes and recorded eight interceptions.

With Williams taking away division receivers Alshon Jeffery, Amari Cooper and Josh Doctson, it will give the Giants an advantage they have not had in a long time.

10) Cincinnati Bengals

For the longest time, the Bengals have been looking for someone to anchor the middle of their defense. With the 10th pick, they finally find their anchor.

Devin White is the complete package. As a linebacker, White is the complete package. He has excellent instincts and is very fast to read his keys to get in position to make plays. For a big and thick linebacker, White has shocking speed to get to the perimeter, and he eats up space in a hurry.



White is a good tackler who wraps up ball-carriers and puts them into the turf with force. He the size and mentality to take on blocks, hold his ground, shed the block, and get in on tackles.



In three seasons at LSU, White has recorded 278 tackles with 28.5 tackles for a loss. He also recorded 8.5 sacks with three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

11) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Morris Claiborne, E.J. Gaines, Jason Verrett, Bradley Roby and Ronald Dary set to potentially hit free agency, the Bucs can address their cornerback position that way.

Injuries hurt both the offense and the defense but the Buccaneers should add some depth that could get to the quarterback. Jachai Polite could add some depth to defensive end position.

Jachai Polite illustrates flashes of brilliance as a speed rusher. Capable of releasing with suddenness from a two point stance and gaining large amounts of turf in steps two and three in order to gain leverage on the edge. Polite possesses enough length to continue to develop his long arm ability and become a better speed to power rusher. Projecting through rough edges currently, Polite has the necessary physical tools to become a special pass rusher and impact player. There is enough functional strength present to stack up blockers at the point of attack and Polite is effective holding outside contain.

With Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry signed until 2021, Polite could learn from both of them while grooming his game. Or, the Bucs let either of the two go to open up a spot for Polite to start. Either way the defensive front of Polite, Vita Vea, Gerald McCoy and or Curry, JPP, or Carl Nassib should entice Bucs fans

12) Cleveland Browns

Outside of Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, the Browns need to add to their wide receiver group. Baker Mayfield cannot without dependable route runners catching his passes. Adding D.K. Metcalf would definitely help.

Listed at 6-4, 230 pounds, Metcalf is the big target receiver that the Browns need. His release allows him to get off the line of scrimmage and beat press coverage. He possesses explosive speed that puts considerable stress on opponents to turn and run with him vertically. Capable of dictating corners with his ability to drive his release and in and out of his breaks.

Through seven games, Metcalf caught 26 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns. However, his season was cut short due to a season-ending neck injury. That shouldn't scare the Browns into taking a chance on a guy that can become one of the premiere receivers in the NFL.

13) Green Bay Packers

As it currently stands, 35-year-old corner Tramon Williams is starting at safety. When the Packers traded HaHa Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins, safety became a position of need for the Packers. Deionte Thompson would be a welcomed addition to the Packers defensive backfield.

There is a lot to like about Thompson. He has great size and speed for the position. He is a physical and athletic safety prospect with excellent closing burst on routes breaking in front of him. He plays fast and aggressive. Constantly looking to get in on the action, typical Alabama mindset to dictate terms as a tackler. He will bring the pain and drop the boom when given the opportunity. He is good in man-to-man coverage but would need to work on zone technique.

With Thompson added to the fold, Green Bay is setting themselves up for a defense that will be hard to throw on. Thompson will develop with a defense that features Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Josh Jackson and Bashaud Breeland.

14) Denver Broncos

With Von Miller and Bradley Chubb set on the outside, the Broncos should look to solidify the middle. If Quinnen Williams fell right into their lap, they should run to the podium. If you aren't familiar with Williams, he was a backup in 2017 that had a monster season in 2018. Williams has become one of the best defensive linemen in the country and has become the anchor of the Crimson Tide's defense. He finished the season with 66 tackles with 18 for a loss and eight sacks.

Domata Peko is 34-years-old and the Denver needing to address the corner back position in free agency, Williams could slip right in.

If David Irving, Sheldon Richardson, Danny Shelton or Grady Jarrett prove to be too much for Denver, Williams could be their guy for years to come.

15) Washington Redskins

When the Washington Redskins acquired Alex Smith, the hoped that they had their quarterback for the foreseeable future. After suffering a serious injury, he may never be able to play football ever again.

Management will take a look at the free agent market as well as see which quarterbacks are available to them during the draft. In this scenario, Will Grier is their guy.

Grier played six games at Florida before transferring to West Virginia. In two seasons with the Mountaineers, Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes, throwing for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Washington fans will appreciate his pocket awareness, his poise, decision making and accuracy. He would be able to get Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder the ball and Samaje Perine and Derrius Guice in the run game.

16) Philadelphia Eagles

With Jason Peters now 36-yers-old, it is time for the Eagles to find his replacement. Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been good when given the opportunity, but the Eagles could look to upgrade still. Enter Greg Little.

When Laremy Tunsil left Ole Miss for the NFL Draft, it was impressive that Little was able to step in as the replacement starter at left tackle and perform well as a freshman starter.

Little possesses quick feet that allows him to get depth in his drop and neutralize speed rushers. He should be an asset to take on the fast edge rushers as he can get off the corner and prevent them from running the loop around the edge. As a run blocker, Little is quick to the second level and is able to swallow up linebackers or defensive backs with ease. Right now, he would be better off in a zone-blocking system to utilize his athleticism.

Little would be the ideal candidate to rejuvenate the run game while protecting Carson Wentz in the passing game.

17) Carolina Panthers

Over the course of 15 weeks, Cam Newton has been hit 58 times and has been sacked 25 times. Chris Clark is 33-years-old, and Daryl Williams is a pending free agent. The Panthers will have to choose between offensive tackle or tight end. In this scenario, the Panthers will go with Kansas State tackle Dalton Risner.

Skilled against bull rushers as power rushers get anywhere near the quarterback against Risner. He went up against Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat and nearly shut him out. Risner hasn’t seen many pure speed guys in college but was exceptional at pushing blitzing defensive backs and linebackers up the arc. In the run game, Risner has a mauler mentality. Has a lot of the proper tools for zone schemes but needs to improve footwork and gain more ground to scoop his opponent on the first step. Ran mostly inside zone and gap/power principles at Kansas State.

With the Falcons and the Buccaneers picking up edge rushers, it would be wise for the Panther to reinforce the offensive line. Cam would definitely appreciate the help.

18) Tennessee Titans

Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan ae both free agents this offseason. It is unlikely that the Titans keep both and it would help if management were able to get head coach Mike Vrabel some help off the edge. Montez Sweat could be their guy at No. 18.

Sweat is a dangerous pass-rusher who shows good instincts and natural feel as an edge rusher. He has good play recognition and uses his instincts to get in the right position to affect the quarterback or disrupt plays. For a tall defender, Sweat has a nice ability to redirect, and he uses that to get after the quarterback or defend the perimeter. In spite of having a large frame, Sweat can set the edge like it is no problem. He uses his functional strength to stand up offensive linemen and does a nice job of stringing out perimeter runs to the sideline.

He will have to learn how to drop into coverage, but with his athleticism, speed and length, Sweat should be able to do. Vrabel in company would love to have a guy like Sweat in the fold. Quarterbacks and running backs in the AFC South beware.

19) Miami Dolphins

Like some of the teams on this list, it is no secret that the Dolphins could use some help at wide receiver. Kenny Stills leads all receivers on the roster with 504 yards and leads the receivers in touchdowns. In 2020, Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker, Brice Butlerand Jakeem Grant will all be free agents. If the Dolphins address the quarterback position, they will have to get their new single caller some weapons to get the ball to. Kelvin Harmon would address the need immediately.

In his senior season, Harmon caught 81 passes for 1,186 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished first in the ACC in receiving yards and 10thin all of college football. For his career, Harmon caught 177 passes for 2,665 yards and 16 touchdowns at NC State. Harmon has strong hands to pluck and squeeze the football tightly away from his frame. Performs well in contested situations and regularly holds on through contact.Harmon has good ability to sink his hips and change directions smoothly for his size. Wins with physicality in the contact window to create leverage. Does well to attack coverage with good timing to find space.

He is a dominant run blocker as he prides himself in getting his work done. Knows how to square up, punch, leverage his hips and secure his base to sustain blocks. He actively seeks work and creates space for his teammates. Always follows the ball and looks to block down the field.That definitely helps out Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.

Harmon could bring the splash plays that Jarvis Landry brought to the Dolphins offense. With Stills on one side and Harmon on the other, the Dolphins could have a nice combo on the outside.

20) Indianapolis Colts

In a pass happy league, it is important to have guys that can make plays and shut down receivers in the secondary. The Colts hit a home run drafting Malik Hooker in 2017 and they will likely hit another in 2019 in Byron Murphy.

At 5-11, 182 pounds, most teams shy away from undersized corners. Murphy moves very quick in zone coverage. He does well with eyes in the backfield to feet developing routes and shade as necessary to position for a challenge of the football.When playing man-to-man, Murphy possesses short area quickness and footwork needed to play turn and run coverage effectively from the line of scrimmage. Illustrates adequate length and has requisite play strength to not get bumped off at top of route stems.

In his two years with the Huskies, Murphy registered 72 tackles with six interceptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. He defended 20 passes and forced two fumbles. With the Colts, he will be able to lock down the slot or make an impact in zone.

21) Baltimore Ravens

When the Ravens drafted Terrell Suggs with the 10thpick in the 2003 NFL Draft, they got a corner stone for years to come. T-Sizzle brought "Ball So Hard University" to Baltimore and help lead one of the best defenses in football win a Super Bowl. Now at age 36, it is time to find his replacement as retirement looms over the outside linebacker.

Zach Allen has plenty of potential to fill Suggs shoes. At 6-5, 285 pounds, he his bigger than Suggs. During four seasons at Boston College, Allen has registered 93 solo tackles, 40.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, 14 passes defended, two interceptions and forced one fumble.

There is a lot to like about Allen for the NFL. He is an instinctive defender who makes plays in both phases. With his size, strength, and physical style of play, Allen looks ready to compete on the next level. His huge tackle totals reveal just how hard he works. As a very good run defender, he puts his team in good down-and-distance situations from making tackles near the line of scrimmage. Allen is very good at taking on blockers, tossing them to the side, and taking down running backs before they can get to the second level.

When chasing down the quarterback, Allen utilizes his powerful bull rush while consistently collapsing the pocket. With versatile size and some quickness, Allen has the ability to rush from the inside as well as coming off the edge.

He could be the next pillar for the Ravens defense for years to come.

22) Minnesota Vikings

It has been a rough year for the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk Cousins was brought in during free agency to take take the Vikings to the next level and take the Vikings deep into the playoffs. With Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen on the outside and Dalvin Cook running the football, combined with Rockstar offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and head coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings had the makings for a playoff team. DeFillipo has since been fired and injuries have derailed the season.

Meanwhile, it has become apparent that the Vikings need to address the offensive line. The Vikings offensive line has allowed 80 quarterback hits and have allowed Cousins to be sacked 32 times. Left guard Tom Compton will be a free agent and the Vikings will have to decide if they want to pay a 30-year-old Compton a lot of money. With the pick, the Vikings select guard Chris Lindstrom.

Considered to be the best guard in the draft, Lindstrom has played both guard and tackle during his time at Boston College. Lindstrom is an aggressive run blocker that does well to fit his hands, leverage his hips and accelerate his feet to drive opponents out of gaps and create space. Once his hands are fit, Lindstrom showcases impressive grip strength to sustain his blocks and he is an excellent finisher.

As a pass blocker, Lindstrom has a stout anchor and works into his sets with good balance, posture and body control. Because of the offense that he is in, Lindstrom works well with play-action, rollouts and has experience in non-traditional pass plays. With that being said, he will have to improve his pass protection for the NFL but will benefit the running backs upon his arrival.

23) Pittsburgh Steelers

The slide for Deandre Baker is over. It comes just in time as the Pittsburgh Steelers really need help at the corner back position.

Deandre Baker exemplifies shut down corner, allowing a passer rating of 31.3, according to Pro Football Focus. Since his sophomore year, Baker has accumulated seven interceptions for 145 yards and 23 passes defended. He has a lot of skills that should translate to the NFL. He has good route recognition and times passing breakups well. He reads the receivers hands and eyes which allows him to predict which way he is going. Baker is a physical defender who will battle receivers. He doesn't back down and plays with an aggressive attitude. Baker also has an impressive ability to come up with some big plays in the clutch.

Similar in size to Joe Haden, Haden could groom Baker and show him how to use his size and speed to his advantage. With Haden, Baker and Artie Burns in the fold, would have a nice trio of corners. Not to mention Terrell Edmunds, Sean Davis and Marcus Allen platooning the safety positions, the Steelers defense could look at lot better in 2019.

24) Seattle Seahawks

Following the injury to Legion of Boom member Earl Thomas, it appears that his time in Seattle is over. To make matters worse, Kam Chancellor retired back in July following the announcement of a neck injury. Tedric Thompson and Bradley McDougald have done their best to fill Thomas and Chancellors’ shoes, but it is time for the Seahawks to address the position.

Though not Thomas, Washington’s Taylor Rapp is a solid player and would fit in nicely. Rapp is a smart, aggressive player who fills multiple roles within the back seven. Recognizes running game flow and misdirection very quickly and regularly takes the correct angles to attack offensive concepts; does well to retain leverage when approaching tackles to defend the weakest area of the field/turn runners back into help.

Rapp is a smart defender that has natural instinct to fly to the ball and get the ball carrier. During his time at Washington, Rapp recorded 168 tackles, seven interceptions, six passes defended

25) Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

Last April, many of the Raiders fan base would have loved the selection Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith. He would have filled a need at middle linebacker for the Raiders while giving the Raiders a physical being that hits hard every play. Instead, the Raiders drafted a tackle and watched Smith be drafted in picks ahead of them. This year, they won’t make that mistake twice. With the 25thpick, the Raiders select Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson.

Through three seasons, Wilson has totaled 111 tackles, seven passes defended, six interceptions and one touchdown. Compared to Smith, Wilson is just missing 141 tackles but has the edge on passes defended against and interceptions.

Wilson is aggressive with a great motor. Brings the fight to the line of scrimmage, won’t back down in the box. Range and instincts to be effective in coverage. Created turnovers with good reactions to the quarterback and strong awareness of routes developing around him. Athletic ability to have a high ceiling if he develops. There were times when Alabama would play Wilson deep in coverage, like a safety. He brings a winning pedigree to the Raiders and is a player that Gruden would love on his staff.

26) Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

With Bosa addressing the edge and Wilson addressing the need over the middle of the field, the Raiders third and final pick of the draft should be used on a draft pick that can get to the quarterback. Arden Key is still adjusting to the NFL at the end position and Maurice Hurst could use some help up the middle. Clemson’s Dexter Lawrencewould be the perfect.

Lawrence finished his college career with 131 tackles, 10 sacks, four passes deflected and three fumble recoveries. Lawrence is one of those freaks as he is very athletic and quick inside a massive body. He has tremendous power to bull rush through guards and harass the quarterback. When Lawrence gets free, he shows a burst to close and can explode into the pocket. His athleticism gives him redirection skills that allow him to adjust to the quarterback. Lawrence also is a real asset for helping the other defensive linemen as he can eat up double teams and get a push versus two blockers.

Lawrence is also a real asset in the ground game. He is nearly impossible to move at the point of attack. He holds his ground well, and offensive linemen really struggle to get any kind of push on Lawrence. Routinely, Lawrence uses his strength to shed blocks and start tackles on backs on runs up the middle. He also has the speed and athleticism to flow to the ball and get in on tackles outside of his gap.

In a division that features Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman and whomever the Chiefs add to address the running back position, Lawrence would be beneficial for the Raiders.

27) Houston Texans

After being limited to special teams and spot duty on defense, Michael Jackson made a name for himself his junior year at Miami. Playing in all 13 games and starting 10 in 2017, Jackson racked up 43 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups, earning Second-team All-ACC honors.

While he didn’t wear the turnover chain once in 2018, he still totaled 38 tackles, five passes defended with 2.5 sacks.

For a team in search of a long, bulky, physical and athletic boundary corner Jackson is an ideal target. Whether it’s coming up in run support or making a tackle on a quick pass or being physical in press or at the catch point, Jackson has outstanding play strength that meets the expectations of his imposing frame. He excels playing close to the line of scrimmage and using his length and physicality to disrupt routes during the release.

With Kareem Jackson and Jonathan Joseph heading into their 30’s, it would wise for them to add a physical corner into the fold and improve their defense.

28) New England Patriots

It is time for New England to start thinking about life without star tight end Rob Gronkowski. The 29-year-old tight end has one-year remaining on his current contract while injuries seem to have taken their toll on Gronk. Through 10 games this season, Gronk has 43 catches for 637 yards and just three touchdowns. He is still a good tight end; however, the Patriots may add him to the list of veterans they have cut recently to save some money. In the event that does happen, Iowa’s Noah Fant would be a sound replacement.

One of the freakish athletes in all of college football, Fant has caught 78 passes for 1,082 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. Has unbelievable blend of size and speed, graceful in the open field and will be a mismatch nightmare for safeties and linebackers across the league. Has big play ability as a receiver, averaging 13.9 yards per catch. First step quickness as a blocker wins angles to gain favorable positioning at the point of attack, plus good urgency and effort to continue to press and turn out edge defenders in the run game. Has had success as a zone blocker to ride out defenders and rework hands to continue to gain leverage relative to the ball carrier.

If Tom Brady does decide to keep going, finding him a tight end that plays like Gronk would be crucial to their success. In Fant, the Patriots offense would continue to run like a well-oiled machine.

29) Los Angeles Chargers

For the first time in nine year, the Chargers have won more than 10 games. They can get to the quarterback from the outside, but they need to strengthen the pass rush from up the middle. Within the next two years, the Chargers could possibly lose six defensive tackles to free agency. Jeffery Simmons would be a great pillar play by the side of Joey Bosa.

Appearing in 37 games for Mississippi State, registered 59 tackles with 15.5 tackles for a loss while deflecting four passes this season. Identical to his stats on 2017, Simmons totaled 60 tackles, with 12 tackles for a loss, with five sacks and two forced fumbles.

With his raw power, Simmons can send opponents backwards on a bull rush even without proper leverage.Works to the edge of his opponent with swats and rips. Has a plan of attack as a pass rusher; Simmons agile change of direction is impressive for a person of his size.

30) Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)

With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in place, Wisconsin tackle David Edwards can come in and help the running game almost immediately. A monster in run block, Edwards is capable of blowing the doors open and producing large rushing lanes for the ball carrier. Edwards frame frame offers a lot of reach as well, has long arms and the ability to extend and ride rushers beyond the peak of the pocket when tested in pass sets.

In other words, Edwards is an ideal candidate to protect Aaron Rodgers. Upon holding his blocks, Rodgers will either have to to hit the open receiver or allow Rodgers to escape the pocket and make a play.

31) Los Angeles Rams

With guard Roger Saffold hitting free agency this year and Andrew Whitworth, John Sullivan and Austin Blythe hitting free agency next year, the Rams really need to address the offensive line. Ben Benzschawel could be the next building block for the Rams interior.

Benzschawel has a big frame that occupies plenty of space that can frustrate defenders in tight spaces. Plays best in gap/power role to drive interior offensive linemen off the line of scrimmage. Has a modest level of open field mobility to release out in front of boundary plays and act as a lead blocker for ball carriers working up the field.

If he perfects his slide at the next level and sustain his block in pulling situations he will be one of the best run guards in the league. He is a pretty solid pass protector but can become better. Can sit and learn the NFL game for a year. When his time comes, he will be the guy to create gaps for Todd Gurley and set up Jared Goff for success in the passing game.

32) Kansas City Chiefs

Throughout the season, Kansas City has shown that they need help all over the defense. If they can get pressure on the opposing back field, the Chiefs could defensive back field could do their job. Christian Wilkins could be their answer up front.

Wilkins registered 187 tackles for 15 sacks, four fumble recoveries and forced two fumbles. At 6-4, 300 pounds, he uses his size and athleticism to the best of his ability. He has deflected 15 passes for his career, with a career best nine in one season.

With Wilkins in the fold, it would be harder for opponents to the the ball inside or right up the middle. n the pass rush, Wilkins is dangerous. He is a quick defender at the point of attack with the ability to fire his gap. He uses his strength to push through blocks and can close in an instant on the quarterback. Wilkins has a burst to fire by guards into the backfield and the strength to bull rush through linemen. He has good hand usage and shows some variety in pass-rushing moves to get after the quarterback.

Round 2

33) Oakland Raiders - Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

34) San Francisco 49ers - Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

35) Arizona Cardinals - Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

36) Buffalo Bills - Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

37) Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

38) Jacksonville Jaguars - Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

39) Atlanta Falcons - Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

40) Detroit Lions - Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

41) New York Giants - Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

42) Cincinnati Bengals - Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

43) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trey Adams, OT, Washington

44) Cleveland Browns - Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

45) Green Bay Packers - Te'Von Coney, OLB, Notre Dame

46) Denver Broncos - Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

47) Washington Redskins - A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

48) Philadelphia Eagles - Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

49) Carolina Panthers - Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

50) Tennessee Titans - Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

51) Miami Dolphins - Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

52) Indianapolis Colts - Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

53) Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens) - Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

54) Minnesota Vikings - Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama

55) Pittsburgh Steelers - Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

56) Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks) - Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

57) Dallas Cowboys - Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

58) New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears) - Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

59) Houston Texans - Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin

60) New England Patriots - Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

61) Los Angeles Chargers - Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon

62) New Orleans Saints - T.J. Edwards, OLB, Wisconsin

63) Kansas City Chiefs - David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

64) Kansas City Chiefs - Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

Round 3

65) Oakland Raiders - J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

66) San Francisco 49ers - Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

67) Arizona Cardinals - Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

68) Buffalo Bills - Khalil Hodge, OLB, Buffalo

69) New York Jets - Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

70) Jacksonville Jaguars - Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas

71) Atlanta Falcons - Joe Jackson, OLB, Miami

72) New England Patriots (from Detroit Lions) - Jalen Jelks, DE/OLB, Oregon

73) New York Giants - Forfeited their pick after drafting Sam Beal in the third round of 2018 supplemental draft

74) Cincinnati Bengals - Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

75) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

76) Cleveland Browns - Iman Marshall, CB, USC

77) Green Bay Packers - Cameron Smith, ILB, USC

78) Denver Broncos - Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina

79) Washington Redskins - Austin Bryant, Edge, Clemson

80) Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, CB, Florida

81) Carolina Panther - Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

82) Tennessee Titans - Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

83) Miami Dolphins - Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

84) Indianapolis Colts - Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke

85) Baltimore Ravens - DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss

86) Minnesota Vikings - Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama

87) Pittsburgh Steelers - Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama

88) Seattle Seahawks - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

89) Dallas Cowboys - Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma

90) Chicago Bears - Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

91) Houston Texans - Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

92) Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots) - Eric McCoy, OG/C, Texas A&M

93) Los Angeles Chargers - Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson

94) New York Jets (from New Orleans Saints) - Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

95) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) - Martez Ivey, OG, Florida

96) Kansas City Chiefs - J.R. Reed, S, Georgia