Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: Both teams look to rebound after losing their unbeaten records

Both teams go into this game at 3-1 after losing their unbeaten records last week. The Packers and the Cowboys should feel aggrieved at losing those games.

The Packers suffered a tough 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and had a chance to send the game to overtime with 28 seconds left, if not for an interception by linebacker Nigel Bradham.

The Cowboys went down 12-10 to the New Orleans Saints in primetime in a game they should feel hard done by to lose, in a defensive tussle they were the only team to score a touchdown, with all Saints points coming from field goals.

Recent form favours the Packers

The Packers have normally came out with the "W" in recent years. Who can forget the infamous "No Catch" game in the 2015 playoffs where a Dez Bryant TD catch was ruled out on replay leading to a 26-21 Packers win in the Divisional Playoff. I can't believe that game was nearly five years ago.

Since then apart from a solitary 30-16 Cowboys victory on October 16, 2016 in Dak Prescott's rookie season, it's been all Packers although the games have been very close.

These teams met again in 2017 in the Divisional Playoff, a Mason Crosby field goal was the difference as time expired in a 34-31 win.

The teams also met on October 8, 2017, almost two years to the day of this Sunday's meeting when in another close match the Packers got the victory with a TD catch from Davante Adams with 11 seconds left.

Adams wont be able to do such damage this time out as he was officially ruled out on Friday with turf toe. With Adams the only established wide receiver on the team Aaron Rodgers might find it difficult to move the chains.

The coaches perspective.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur cited losing the turnover battle as the main cause of last weeks loss, he said: "Thus far we won every game and we won the turnover margin, in this game we were minus two and that's not gonna get it done in this league."

Crucially one of those turnovers came in the red zone with the Packers looking to take the game to OT. A return to winning the turnover battle and also putting the ball in Aaron Jones' hands in Adams' absence may be the key to a Packers win.

The Packers struggled against the run last time out as they gave 176 yards and two TD's away, Ezekiel Elliott meanwhile struggled against the Saints with just 35 yards and a TD from 18 carries.

At Friday's Press Conference when asked about the Packers struggles in stopping the run Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett said: "You just gotta see how they want to play it...they have good players on all three levels of their defence so we certainly respect them and recognise what the challenge is."

In what has been proclaimed in many quarters as the game of the week, recent form suggests this will be another close and high scoring affair between two of the most storied NFL franchises in history, regardless of the result both will be aiming to play playoff football in January.