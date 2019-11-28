NFL Thanksgiving Day Predictions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (12:30pm Eastern)

The Detroit Lions at 3-7-1 host the 5-6 Chicago Bears for the second Thanksgiving Day in a row.

Last year the Bears ran out 23-16 winners with Chase Daniel stepping in at Quarterback for the injured Mitchell Trubisky.

This time the Lions will be hoping Jeff Driskel starting in Matthew Stafford's absence with a back injury can lead the Lions to victory.

Driskel since coming in on October 10 has thrown for 685 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in three losses, including a 20-13 loss to the Bears in the reverse fixture at Soldier Field in Week 10.

The Bears offense has not fared well this season, ranked 29th in the NFL. However their defense has allowed only 17.1 points per game, fourth in this category.

With the Lions defense, 30th in the NFL, 29th against the pass, this is an ideal setting for Trubisky to have a big game.

The Lions were unable to win against the Washington Redskins last week losing 19-16 in a close game, the Bears will pose a tougher test, I expect the Lions losing streak to continue and the Bears to win in a close, low scoring game.

Prediction: Bears to win 17-13

Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys (4:30pm Eastern)

The Buffalo Bills travel to Cowboys Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys.

The 6-5 Cowboys, leaders of the NFL's weakest division this year, the NFC East go into this game unbelievably without a win against any team with a winning record.

The Buffalo Bills at 8-3, currently fifth seed in the AFC are well and truly flying under the radar, two games behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East. If they were named the Green Bay Packers they would be considered a Super Bowl contender.

Cole Beasley returns to Cowboys Stadium for the first time since signing for the Bills in free agency feeling vindicated in his decision to leave. He will look to help the Bills win and put pressure on the Patriots in the AFC East race.

The Bills, 4-1 on the road and with the NFL's third ranked defense will be looking to put the squeeze on a Cowboys offense limited to just nine points against the Patriots last week.

Dallas will want to bounce back from a close 13-9 loss to the Patriots, despite this low scoring display the Cowboys offense is still ranked first but they face another AFC East team with the ability to stifle their offense.

Cowboys QB, Dak Prescott leads the league in passing yards (3,433), has a 21-10 TD/INT ratio.

Bills QB, Josh Allen has 2,360 yards and a 15-8 TD/INT ratio.

On paper the Cowboys at home with the first ranked offense and sixth ranked defense compared to a Bills team away from home with a second year QB and an offense ranked 18th should win this one.

Games are not played on paper though and I cannot get over the fact that Dallas lead their division whilst failing to beat any team they've faced with a winning record.

Prediction: Bills to win 24-20

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (8:20pm Eastern)

The last game of the Thanksgiving Day slate sees the Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

These teams only just faced off in Week 10 when the Falcons shocked the Saints in their own back yard to win 26-9.

Since then the Saints have bounced back to win two straight including a thrilling 34-31 win last week against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons went on a mini resurgence putting together a two game win streak of their own after beating the Carolina Panthers 29-3 after their shock win against the Saints. However last week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated them 35-22.

The Falcons season is over at 3-8 but they can be expected to play hard against their fiercest rival.

Despite the Falcons struggles this year, QB Matt Ryan is seventh in passing yards (2,934), with 18 TD's.

However, the Saints have wide receiver Michael Thomas in fine form with no sign of slowing down. An Atlanta defense ranked 26th (27th passing) will struggle to contain him. Look for a big day from him and QB Drew Brees.

New Orleans will be looking to avenge their defeat three weeks ago, a win Thursday night and a Carolina loss or tie on Sunday would see the Saints be the first team to clinch a playoff spot. With this and revenge on the line they will be far too strong.

Prediction: Saints to win 38-21