New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

Stay tuned for live online coverage of New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers live in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, as well as the latest information from MetLife Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers online and live in week 2 of the NFL preseason 2023.
The New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers game will not be broadcast on television.
The New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers game will be streamed on the NFL Live app and DAZN.
Divisions
Carolina Panthers will be in the National Football League South division with New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, a strong division where the favourites will undoubtedly be Tampa Bay and Saints, while New York Giants will be in the National Football League East division along with Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
MetLife stadium
It is the stadium shared by the Jets and the New York Giants, an emblematic stadium in the NFL, it has a capacity for 82 thousand spectators being one of the largest and was inaugurated on April 10, 2010, it will be the stadium where the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers will play in Week 2 of the NFL Pre-Season, without a doubt a great stadium for a match of the most important league in American football.
What time is the New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers game in Week 2 of the NFL Pre-Season 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers game on 18 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Panama: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
United States: 18:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET
Spain: 02:00 hours
France: 02:00 hours
Germany: 02:00 hours
Italy: 02:00 hours
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game where especially the young players and rookies will be looking to earn a spot on the final roster for the NFL regular season, especially the new faces of the Draft like quarterback Bryce Young with Carolina who will give everything to earn a spot on the first team.
Background
The record is leaning towards the Carolina Panthers, since in the last 7 occasions that they have faced each other, the record indicates 4 games won by Carolina Panthers and 3 games won by New York Giants, so tomorrow the Carolina team will be slight favorites to win their first victory in this preparation game for the new NFL season.
How are the Carolina Panthers coming along?
On the other hand Carolina Panthers arrives to this game very bad after not having made a single point in their first game of preparation and falling 27-0 against the Jets, they will look for to leave this bad streak to be able to retake the confidence with their pick 1 in the last draft as it is the quarterback Bryce Young, they will see of equal form to players of the first team for what will be a totally different game for them in this second game of preseason in the NFL, of this form both teams arrive to the game of the day of tomorrow.
How are the New York Giants coming along?
The New York Giants have just lost their first preseason game against Detroit with a score of 21-16, they will try in this second game to test more players of the team and see which players fill the eye to be in the final list for the NFL regular season, surely they will see minutes of players like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and others, this way the Giants arrive to their second preseason game.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers live stream of Week 2 of the NFL Pre-Season. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium, kick-off at 17:00.