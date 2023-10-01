Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers of October 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 2:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Arizona Cardinals)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Marquise Brown (questionable), Paris Johnson Jr. (questionable), Keaontay Ingram (questionable) and Josh Woods (out).
Injury report (San Francisco 49ers)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Deebo Samuel (questionable), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (questionable), Elijah Mitchell (questionable) and Dre Greenlaw (questionable).
Arizona Cardinals Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Arizona Cardinals' offensive and defensive attack. 28-year-old Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (#9) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Arizona Cardinals offense. Another player is Rondale Moore (#4) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season she had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for her team. Finally, Linebacker Kyzir White (#7) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in fourth position in the NFC West with 1 game won, 0 tied and 2 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Arizona Cardinals' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 24, 2023 against the Dallas Cowboys and resulted in a 28-16 victory at State Farm Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
San Francisco 49ers Players to Watch
There are three San Francisco 49ers players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Brock Purdy (#13), the 23-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Deebo Samuel (#19) and he plays in the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the San Francisco 49ers offense. Finally, linebacker Fred Warner (#54) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in first position in the NFC West with 3 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost. The San Francisco 49ers are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 21, 2023 against the New York Giants and resulted in a 30-12 victory at Levi's Stadium to earn another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Levi's Stadium is located in the city of California, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 72,864 spectators and is the home of the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on April 19, 2011 and cost 1.3 billion dollars to build.