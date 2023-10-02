Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Regular Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets live from the 2023 NFL Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from MetLife Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets online and live from the 2023 NFL Season?
This is the start time of the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 8:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 9:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 5:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 6:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 6:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 8:20 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 00:20 hours on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 6:20 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 5:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 7:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 8:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 7:20 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chiefs absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Patrick Mahomes, a must see player!
The Chiefs quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Kansas City quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 5,250 yards in completed passes through the air, 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with which he achieved 14 victories. The game against the Saints will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Chiefs offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Travis Kelce will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Chiefs arrive?
The Kansas City team started a new season in the American Conference, after an excellent season in 2022 by becoming the current NFL champions. The Chiefs had a great regular season with a record of 14 wins and 3 losses to finish in first place in the conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Chiefs was the great improvement in Patrick Mahomes' experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pacheco, Nick Bolton, Harrison Butker and L’ Jarius Sneed. The Chiefs will have a comfortable start to the season hosting the Bears and Lions, in addition to visiting the Jets and Jaguars, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve consecutive titles.
Jets absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers, a must see player!
The Jets quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of changing scene in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Rodgers will be one of the players with the greatest pressure within the squad and he hopes to achieve as many victories as possible, since he arrives as one of the star reinforcements for the New York team. The New York quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 3,695 yards in completed passes through the air, 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with which he achieved 8 victories with his previous team. The game against the Browns will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Jets offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson will be essential to having a good season, and he will also serve as a mentor for Zach Wilson for the future of the organization.
How does the Jets get here?
The New York team started a new season in the American Conference, after a disappointing season in 2022 by being left out and not qualifying for the Playoffs. The Jets had a poor regular season with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses to finish in 10th place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Jets was Zach Wilson's lack of experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad sought to renew the quarterback position. Some interesting players on this team are Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, CJ Mosley, and Lamarcus Joyner. The Jets will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Bills and Chiefs and visiting the Cowboys, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
MetLife Stadium located in New York City will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 76,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1972.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season match. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium, at 8:20 p.m.