Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

Stay with us to follow the Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Hard Rock Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins game in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Dolphins absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Robert Jones.
Tua Tagovailoa, a must see player!
The Dolphins quarterback began his fourth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Miami quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his good results, he lost the playoffs due to injury and his team was left out. Tagovailoa continues to develop him as a player and increasingly improves his abilities to be the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Dolphins get here?
The Miami team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in seventh place in its conference with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where injuries did not allow them to advance beyond the first round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and with great players like Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jevon Holland, Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips. The team will have a somewhat mixed start against the Broncos and Patriots, but will also go into Buffalo and the Rams where they will start as an underdog. The Dolphins are rebuilding and with the help of Toa Tagovailoa they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Dolphins will try to repeat their ticket to the playoffs and advance to the conference finals.
Panthers absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Bryce Young, a must see player!
The Panthers quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Buffalo's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. Their numbers for the season are 750 yards in completed passes through the air, 5 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions with which they have not achieved victories. The game against the Dolphins will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Bills offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Miles Sanders will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Panthers arrive?
The Carolina team started a new season in the American Conference, after a bad one by finishing out of the playoffs. The Panthers had a great regular season with a record of 7 wins and 11 losses to finish in eleventh place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Panthers was the lack of experience at the quarterback position, the fight between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton for the position is one of the topics to be discussed throughout the season. The Panthers are looking to decide who will be the leader on offense to plan a long-term project. Some interesting players on this team are Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, Vonn Bell, Deion Jones, Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr., and Eddy Pineiro. The Panthers will have a difficult continuation of the season visiting the Dolphins and Chicago, in addition to hosting the Colts and Cowboys, so the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason in order to hope to return to the playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Hard Rock Stadium located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 65,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1987.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium, at 1 pm.