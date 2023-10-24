San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings live in NFL Week 7 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings live in Week 7 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from U.S. Bank Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings online live NFL Week 7 2023
The San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings game will be televised on ESPN.
The San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings game can be tuned in from Star+ and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games tomorrow in NFL
Tomorrow, in addition to the San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers vs Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay vs Atlanta Falcons, Giants vs Washington, Patriots vs Bills, Indianapolis vs Cleveland, Ravens vs Lions, Chicago vs Raiders, Seattle vs Cardinals, Kansas City vs San Diego, Green Bay vs Broncos and Miami vs Philadelphia on Sunday night are the Sunday night games in the NFL, The games are expected to be highly anticipated with some great match-ups full of intensity and excitement in yet another week of National Football League action.
U.S. Bank Stadium
It is the stadium where the Minnesota Vikings play their home games, a very nice stadium and being one of the few roofed stadiums, it has a capacity for 73 thousand spectators, and was inaugurated on July 22, 2016, it will be the venue for this Monday Night Football between San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, without a doubt a great stadium, for a game that promises to have emotions, intensity and touchdowns, this will be the state of play for this Monday night match-up to close out Week 7.
What time is the San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings game for Week 7 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings game on 23 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours
Bolivia: 20:15 hours
Brazil: 20:15 hours
Chile: 8:15pm
Colombia: 8:15pm
Ecuador: 8:15pm
Spain: 20:15 hours
United States: 20:15 hours PT and 21:15 hours ET
Mexico: 18:15 hours
Paraguay: 20:15 hours
Peru: 8:15pm
Uruguay: 20:15 hours
Venezuela: 20:15 hours
Japan: 12:15 p.m.
India: 09:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:15 a.m.
South Africa: 09:15 a.m.
Australia: 10:15am
United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 7 NFL game will not be announced until a few hours before kickoff.
Background
The record leans towards San Francisco 49ers, as they have met 9 times, leaving a record of 6 games won for San Francisco, while Minnesota has won 3 times, so that Monday the 49ers will come out as favorites and will be looking to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth of the defeat in their last game against Cleveland.
How are the San Francisco 49ers coming along?
San Francisco is coming off a 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, missing the field goal that would have given them the win, they will be looking to get back to winning ways and continue as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl, with a great offense and defense they will be looking to reach 6 wins on the road this season, this is how the two teams arrive at another edition of Monday Night Football.
How are the Minnesota Vikings doing?
The Minnesota Vikings just defeated the Chicago Bears 19-13 in a very tough game, the Vikings have not had a great start despite being one of the favorites in their division, they come into this game with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses, they will look to continue adding wins, but they will face one of the toughest teams in the league as it is San Francisco, this is how the Minnesota Vikings arrive to this Week 7 in the NFL.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings live stream of Week 7 of the NFL Regular Season. The match will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium, kick-off at 18:15.