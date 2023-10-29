Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in NFL (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this NFL game.
They are already in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for the warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons match in the NFL.
What time is Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons of October 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tennessee Titans Statistics
Total Yards 311.0
Passing Yards 200.7
Yards Per Carry 110.3
Yards Allowed 358.7
Yards Allowed Passing 256.7
Yards Allowed per Haul 102.0
Atlanta Falcons Stats
Total Yards 360.3
Passing Yards 236.0
Yards Per Carry 124.3
Yards Allowed 298.4
Yards Allowed Passing 203.1
Yards Permitted per Haul 95.3
Falcons player to watch
University of Cincinnati Quarterback, 24 year old Desmond Ridder has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1630, with 6 touchdown passes.
Titans player to watch
Texas A&M University Quarterback, 35 year old Ryan Tannehill has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1128, with 2 touchdown passes.
Titans Injuries
Roger McCreary 27 Oct. Out
Naquan Jones 27 Oct. Questionable
Josh Whyle 27 Oct. Out
Ryan Tannehill 27 Oct. Out
Taylor Stallworth 25 Oct. Injured reserve
Mike Brown 26 Sep. Injured reserve
Julius Chestnut 26 Sep Injured reserve
Kearis Jackson 22 Sep. Injured reserve
Hassan Haskins 22 Sep. injured reserve
Caleb Farley 29 Aug. out
Shakel Brown 14 Aug. Injured reserve
Falcons Injuries
Player Date Status
Bradley Pinion 28 Oct. Questionable
Tae Davis 27 Oct. Out
Bud Dupree Oct. 27 Questionable
Josh Ali 4 Oct. Injured Reserve
Troy Andersen 27 Sep. Injured reserve
Eddie Goldman 30 Aug. Out
Matt Hennessy 16 Aug. Injured Reserve
Adetokunbo Ogundeji 15 Aug. Injured reserve
Ikenna Enechukwu 4 Aug. Injured reserve
Feleipe Franks 4 Aug. Injured reserve
Ethan Greenidge 3 Aug. Injured Reserve
Avery Williams 16 Jun. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Nissan Stadium, at 1:00 pm.