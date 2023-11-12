Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers of November 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 12:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Tennessee Titans)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Nicholas Petit-Frere (IR), Daniel Brunskill (out), Sean Murphy-Bunting (out) and Treylon Burks (out).
Injury report (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Jamel Dean (questionable), Calijah Kancey (questionable), Logan Hall (questionable), Matt Feiler (out) and Trey Palmer (questionable).
Tennessee Titans Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Tennessee Titans' offensive and defensive attack. 35-year-old Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (#17) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Tennessee Titans offense. Another player is DeAndre Hopkins (#10) and he plays the wide receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (#2) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in fourth position in the AFC South with 3 games won, 0 tied and 5 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Tennessee Titans' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 2, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and resulted in a 20-16 loss at Acrisure Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive and defensive attack. 28-year-old quarterback Baker Mayfield (#6) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. Another player is Mike Evans (#13) and he plays the wide receiver position. This season he has achieved the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, linebacker Lavonte David (#54) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in third position in the NFC South with 3 games won, 0 tied and 5 lost. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on November 5, 2023 and resulted in a 39-37 loss against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, giving them another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Raymond James Stadium is located in the city of Tampa, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 65,618 spectators and is the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 20, 1999 and cost 168 million dollars to build.