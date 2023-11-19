San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
49ERS!

BUCCANEERS STATS!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season performance reflects a 22nd place in the rankings. in points scored per game, with an average of 19.8 points. The team stands out in defense, occupying 8th place in the rankings. position in points given up per game, with 19.2. However, offensive production faces challenges, ranking 25th in the rankings. in total yards per game (316.2), 16º in aerial yards per game (238.1) and 32º in rushing yards per game (78.1). Defensively, there is This is a notable performance against the ground game, ranking 6th, while the team faces difficulties against passes, ranking 31st. Possession time per game is reduced. in 21st, with 29:16.
BUCCANEERS LEADERS!

Dee Delaney and Christian Izien lead in interceptions with 2 each, followed by William Gholston and Devin White with 1 each. Lavonte David stands out in total tackles with 83, followed by Ryan Neal, Devin White, and Antoine Winfield Jr. with 60, 59, and 55 tackles, respectively. The defense shows efficiency in obtaining turnovers, while Lavonte David leads the team in tackles, demonstrating solidity in defense. The collective performance highlights the importance of defense for the team, seeking to maintain balance and efficiency throughout the season.
OPEN QUOTES!

"É unbelievable. É It's a big deal to do this," Shanahan said. "Nobody was really part of it [since] some people were with Lenny Moore. It was really amazing last year, and it continued with this year. It is not is something you want? think, even These last few weeks, it's kind of hit me. He's scored early in games, so you'll be able to score early in games. You forget pretty quickly. If we were to get there With that record and everything, we're going to give him a chance. But I blame [George] Kittle for scoring from too far away. He should have taken a knee at the one yard line."

"I definitely blame Kyle [Juszczyk] because he told me before that campaign, while he was running out, 'Hey, remember we need to get Christian in there. inside,'" Shanahan explained. "And as I looked at my call list, I said, 'I'm on it, man. I'm working on it.' I actually called that play [Juszczyk's touchdown] thinking we could get within 10 or five yards, and then it would be time to try for Christian. And then Kyle is the guy who runs to the scoring zone. He runs to the sideline and tells me, 'I thought I was already here. was there inside... I didn't know I caught the line three and had to go in.' I'm not sure about that, I think he knew where he was. Was cool. We really wanted to get that for him."

"É a little nervous. I sat there, I wanted to get our players off the field, I wanted to keep them healthy," Shanahan said. "If we were looking for yards in a game, looking for scores, looking for something like that, we wouldn't even have thought about it. But for a record that takes more than two years to have a chance of being made. Be the first to get it? We're going to give him every chance.

"I actually sat there. and I tried to do the math. I thought, okay, he's probably touched the ball over 200 times this year; The only time he was injured was when he wasn't touching the ball. So what is it? the probability if I give him five more touches that he will get hurt? Those odds are much lower than the odds of how he would feel about me and the entire team if I didn't give him a chance. So I took a chance on it. Unfortunately, we didn't make it, but it wasn't for lack of trying."

49ERS LEADERS!

Brock Purdy leads the team in passing yards with 2,329 yards, while Sam Darnold has 7 touchdowns. In the rush, Christian McCaffrey dominates with 747 yards, followed by Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy. The reception game is led by Brandon Aiyuk with 675 yards, followed by George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. Defensive standouts include Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa with 4.5 sacks each, while Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga have 3 interceptions each. Fred Warner leads in total tackles with 78, followed by Dre Greenlaw, Deommodore Lenoir and Talanoa Hufanga.
SITUATION OF THE BUCCANEERS!

In the NFC South, the race is on. It is led by New Orleans, with a record of 5 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a 50% success rate. Tampa Bay and Atlanta are close, with 4 wins and 5 losses, and 4 wins and 6 losses, respectively. Tampa Bay has a rate of 44.4%, while Atlanta records 40%. Carolina is struggling, with just 1 win in 9 games and a success rate of 11.1%. Competition in the NFC South remains even, with teams looking to improve their standings in the division and secure a spot in the playoffs.
49ERS SITUATION!

In the NFC West, the race is on. It is a close match between San Francisco and Seattle, both with a record of 6 wins and 3 losses, maintaining a success rate of 66.7%. The LA Rams are struggling, with just 3 wins in 9 games, resulting in a rate of 33.3%. Meanwhile, Arizona is on the move. facing a significant challenge, recording just 2 wins in 10 games, with a 20% success rate. Competition in the division remains intense, with teams looking to improve their positions for the playoffs.
The game will be played at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be played at Levi's Stadium, with a capacity of 68.500 people.
