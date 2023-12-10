San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks match in the NFL.
What time is San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks of December 10th, in several countries:
Mexico: 15:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:05 hours
Chile: 17:05 hours
Colombia: 3:05 p.m.
Peru: 3:05 p.m.
USA: 4:05 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:05 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 5:05 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 4:05 p.m. ET
Spain: 23:05 hours
Mexico: 15:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:05 hours
Chile: 17:05 hours
Colombia: 3:05 p.m.
Peru: 3:05 p.m.
USA: 4:05 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:05 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 5:05 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 4:05 p.m. ET
Spain: 23:05 hours
Where and how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN. If you want to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks live, it will be streamed NFL Network. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How are the 49ers doing?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 42-19 against the Philadelphia Eagles, having a streak of 4 wins, and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive. 8 Sun., Oct. 29 vs. Cincinnati, 31-17 9 BYE WEEK 10Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Jacksonville, 34-36 Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Tampa Bay, 27-14 Thu., Nov. 23 vs. Seattle, 31-13 Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Philadelphia, 42-19
How is Seattle doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 29-26 against Washington Commanders, having a streak of 1 win and 4 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive. 9Sunday, Nov. 5 vs Baltimore, 37-35 Sun., Nov. 12 vs. Washington, 29-26 Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles, 17-16 Thu., Nov. 23 vs. San Francisco, 31-13 Thurs., Nov. 30 vs. Dallas, 41-35
San Francisco 49ers player to watch
Iowa State University Quarterback, 23 year old Brock Purdy has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3185, with 23 touchdown passes.
Seahawks player to watch
West Virginia University Quarterback, 33 year old Geno Smith has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2918, with 15 touchdown passes.
Yards per carry
49ers: Christian McCaffrey leads the team in yards per carry with 210 carries and 1032 yards on the ground.
Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III leads the team in yards per carry with 149 carries and 613 yards on the ground.
Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III leads the team in yards per carry with 149 carries and 613 yards on the ground.
Seattle Seahawks Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Jamal Adams S 7 Dec. Questionable
Dee Eskridge WR 7 Dec. Questionable
Geno Smith QB 7 Dec. Questionable
Zach Charbonnet RB 7 Dec. Questionable
Kenneth Walker III RB 7 Dec. Questionable
Jordyn Brooks LB 6 Dec. Questionable
Leonard Williams DE 6 Dec. Questionable
Abraham Lucas OT 6 Dec. Questionable
Anthony Bradford G 6 Dec. Questionable
Tre Brown CB 6 Dec. Questionable
Phil Haynes G 30 Nov. Injured Reserve
Jerrick Reed II S 23 Nov. Injured Reserve
Drake Thomas LB 6 Nov. Injured reserve
Uchenna Nwosu LB 26 Oct. Injured reserve
Mike Morris DE 20 Sep. Injured reserve
Bryan Mone DT 30 Aug. Out
Joshua Onujiogu LB 10 Aug. Injured reserve
Andrew Whitaker CB 9 Aug. Injured reserve
Jamal Adams S 7 Dec. Questionable
Dee Eskridge WR 7 Dec. Questionable
Geno Smith QB 7 Dec. Questionable
Zach Charbonnet RB 7 Dec. Questionable
Kenneth Walker III RB 7 Dec. Questionable
Jordyn Brooks LB 6 Dec. Questionable
Leonard Williams DE 6 Dec. Questionable
Abraham Lucas OT 6 Dec. Questionable
Anthony Bradford G 6 Dec. Questionable
Tre Brown CB 6 Dec. Questionable
Phil Haynes G 30 Nov. Injured Reserve
Jerrick Reed II S 23 Nov. Injured Reserve
Drake Thomas LB 6 Nov. Injured reserve
Uchenna Nwosu LB 26 Oct. Injured reserve
Mike Morris DE 20 Sep. Injured reserve
Bryan Mone DT 30 Aug. Out
Joshua Onujiogu LB 10 Aug. Injured reserve
Andrew Whitaker CB 9 Aug. Injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 7 Dec Questionable
Elijah Mitchell RB 7 Dec. Questionable
Ross Dwelley TE 6 Dec. Questionable
Arik Armstead DE 6 Dec. Questionable
Darrell Luter Jr. CB 4 Dec. Questionable
Spencer Burford OT 4 Dec. Questionable
George Odum S 27 Nov. Injured Reserve
Talanoa Hufanga S 21 Nov. Injured Reserve
Nick Zakelj OT 15 Nov. Injured reserve
Drake Jackson DE 11 Nov. Injured reserve
Danny Gray WR 30 Aug. Injured reserve
Cameron Latu TE 29 Aug. Injured reserve
Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 7 Dec Questionable
Elijah Mitchell RB 7 Dec. Questionable
Ross Dwelley TE 6 Dec. Questionable
Arik Armstead DE 6 Dec. Questionable
Darrell Luter Jr. CB 4 Dec. Questionable
Spencer Burford OT 4 Dec. Questionable
George Odum S 27 Nov. Injured Reserve
Talanoa Hufanga S 21 Nov. Injured Reserve
Nick Zakelj OT 15 Nov. Injured reserve
Drake Jackson DE 11 Nov. Injured reserve
Danny Gray WR 30 Aug. Injured reserve
Cameron Latu TE 29 Aug. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Levi's Stadium, at 4:05 pm.