San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 NFL 2023
the starting lineups for the San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens live in Week 16 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Levi's Stadium.
Levi´s Stadium
It is located in Santa Clara, California, is the San Francisco 49ers stadium, one of the most important stadiums in the NFL and is also used for international soccer matches, has a capacity for 68 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 17, 2014, will be the field where another edition of Monday Night Football between San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will be played, a match that has become a historic rivalry, certainly a great stadium for a great game that will be the best of Week 16 in the NFL.
Other games in NFL Week 15
El día de hoy además de este encuentro entre Baltimore Ravens vs San francisco 49ers se jugarán los partidos de Jets vs Washington, Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay, Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay vs Jaguars, Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders y Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants.
Where and how to watch Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers online live in NFL Week 16 2023
The Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers game will be televised on ESPN.
The Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers game can be tuned in from Star+ and DAZN streams.
Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers
What time is the Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles game for Week 15 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kickoff time for the Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers on December 25, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 hours
Bolivia: 21:15 hours
Brazil: 9:15 p.m.
Chile: 9:15 p.m.
Colombia: 9:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:15 p.m.
Spain: 02:15 hours
United States: 8:15 p.m. PT and 9:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 21:15 hours
Peru: 21:15 hours
Uruguay: 21:15 hours
Venezuela: 21:15 hours
Japan: 09:15 a.m.
India: 04:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 04:15 a.m.
South Africa: 04:15 a.m.
Australia: 10:15 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 02:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and lists of inactive players who will not be considered for this Week 16 NFL game will not be released until a few hours before the game.
Background
These two teams have met 5 times, leaving a record of 4 wins for the Baltimore Ravens and only one win for San Francisco. Tomorrow is expected to be a very close game but with San Francisco as the favorite to win since they will be playing at home, in their stadium and with their fans.
How does Baltimore Ravens arrive?
Baltimore Ravens comes from last week's 23-7 defeat of Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where Ravens was widely dominant and took an important victory in their aspirations to win the North Division of the American Conference, also comes to this meeting with a record of 11 games won and 3 lost, will seek to secure the division against San Francisco, a game where they will seek to demonstrate that this for great things in the NFL playoffs, in this way the two teams come to one of the last weeks in the NFL regular season.
How are the San Francisco 49ers coming along?
San Francisco comes from winning very easily 45-29 against Baltimore Ravens to ensure their qualification to the playoffs, right now is the number 1 seed in the national conference, looking to close this way to have the wild card game of rest and wait for their opponent in the divisional round of the playoffs, is with a record of 11 games won and 3 games with loss, tomorrow in one of the best games of the week 16 of the NFL will seek to get his 12th victory to remain as the top candidate to win the national conference, this way comes 49ers.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers, corresponding to week 16 of the NFL season. The game will take place at the legendary Levis Stadium at 7:15 pm.