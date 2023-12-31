Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game
Photo: Disclosure/49ers

Update Live Commentary
Watch Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score Here

Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers
49ERS!

49ERS NUMBERS!

The San Francisco 49ers have had an impressive season, excelling on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they ranked 3rd; place in points per game, with an average of 29.6 points, and were 2nd in the rankings. ranked in total yards per game, recording an average of 415.9 yards. Its aerial attack was especially strong, ranking 2nd in the rankings. place, with an average of 277.2 yards per game, while the ground game was in 4th place. place, with 138.7 yards per game. They maintained solid control of the clock, with an average possession of the ball of 30:48.

Defensively, the 49ers were equally strong, ranking 3rd in the rankings. place in points allowed per game, allowing just 17.8 points. They were especially effective against the land game, ranking 3rd; place by allowing just 90.27 yards per game. They recorded 45 sacks (6th place) and led the league in interceptions with 19. This solid defensive performance complemented their powerful offense, solidifying their status as a balanced and competitive team.

49ERS LEADERS!

Brock Purdy led the aerial attack with 4,050 yards, followed by Sam Darnold and Deebo Samuel, who had no passing yards. Christian McCaffrey dominated the ground game with 1,395 yards, while Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell contributed as well. In receiving, Brandon Aiyuk led the way with 1,203 yards, followed by George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey. Defensively, Nick Bosa stood out with 10.5 sacks, followed by Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward led the way in interceptions with 4 each, while Talanoa Hufanga contributed 3 and Deommodore Lenoir with 2. In total tackles, Fred Warner led the way with 126, followed by Dre Greenlaw, Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward.
WASHINGTON NUMBERS!

The Washington Football Team's performance this season was mixed. Offensively, they had an intermediate performance, ranking 23rd in the rankings. place in points per game, with an average of 20.6 points, showing solidity in total yards per game, ranking 13th in the rankings. place with 355.2 yards. However, the land game performed weaker, ranking 21st overall. with 98.7 yards per game. In possession of the ball, they maintained a median average of 30:23.

Defensively, they faced serious challenges, ranking last in points conceded per game, allowing an average of 30.2 points. They were particularly vulnerable against the pass, ranking 31st in the league table. place, giving up 261.60 yards per game, and in total yards given up, ranking 32nd in the world. place with 384.27 yards. Despite having recorded 38 sacks, the number of interceptions was low, ranking 29th overall. place, with just 7.

WASHINGTON LEADERS!

In key team numbers, Sam Howell led the passing attack with 3,624 yards, followed by Jacoby Brissett with 2,244 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. led the ground game, racking up 664 yards, while Howell contributed 265 yards, followed by Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Antonio Gibson. In receiving, Terry McLaurin led the way with 885 yards, followed by Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas. Defensively, Montez Sweat stood out with 6.5 sacks, followed by Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill and Chase Young. Kendall Fuller led the way in interceptions with 2, accompanied by Jartavius Martin, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Jamin Davis. Kamren Curl led the way in total tackles with 106, followed by Cody Barton, Jamin Davis and Kendall Fuller.
HOW DO THE 49ERS ARRIVE?

In the NFC West division, the season was marked by the leadership of the San Francisco 49ers, who achieved a record of 11 wins and 4 losses, achieving an impressive percentage of .733. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks finished tied, both with 8 wins and 7 losses, reflecting a fierce and balanced competition between the teams. However, the Arizona Cardinals struggled, ending the season with just 3 wins and 12 losses, resulting in a .200 percentage. The 49ers' dominance highlighted their strength and consistency throughout the season, while the fierce battle between the Rams and Seahawks highlighted the competitiveness in the division.
HOW DOES WASHINGTON ARRIVE?

In the NFC East, the battle was fierce between Philadelphia and Dallas, both securing their place in the playoffs. The Eagles led with 11 wins and 4 losses, boasting an impressive .733 winning percentage. Right behind, the Cowboys weren't far behind, with 10 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a solid .667 mark. Meanwhile, the Giants finished with 5 wins and 10 losses, with a .333 performance, while Washington ended the season with 4 wins and 11 losses, recording a .267 index. The fierce competition between Philadelphia and Dallas stood out, revealing two teams ready for the challenges of the playoffs, while the Giants and Washington will aim for improvements for next season.
The game will be played at FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers game will be played at FedEx Field, with a capacity at 67.617 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers live updates

Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers live updates
